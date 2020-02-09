The call from then President David Boren’s office came early one afternoon. Could you and your wife join President and Mrs. Boren for dinner? They were hosting Jim Lehrer and a few others. Sorry for the late notice but it’s tonight.
Never mind who canceled. It didn’t take me long to accept.
The longtime PBS anchor and political journalist was in Norman for a few days. He and his wife, Kate, were Washington friends of the Borens. Lehrer was a man of integrity and the consummate journalist. In the broadcast world of giants with equally large egos, he was a quiet, no-nonsense professional who let his work do the talking.
• • •
Lehrer’s death in Washington this past month at age 85 got me to thinking about that special night we shared at Boyd House. The other guests, besides David and Molly Boren, included OU Vice President Catherine Bishop and James and Beth Tolbert of Oklahoma City.
The former governor and U.S. Senator Boren and the national television anchor Lehrer shared stories over dinner. Between them, there was a century of politics to cover. They talked about everything from Oklahoma history to the various presidential debates Lehrer had moderated and political conventions he had covered.
We even discussed Lehrer’s mystery novels that were so familiar to Oklahomans. But for me, Lehrer saved his best story for last.
One of the guests asked him about his early career as a newspaper reporter in Dallas. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, graduated from college in 1956 and served three years in the Marine Corps before taking a job in Dallas.
• • •
Lehrer had shared the story with OU journalism students earlier that day. He recalled working in Dallas on the afternoon newspaper the 1963 November day President Kennedy visited Dallas. Air Force One was to land at Love Field and Lehrer’s job was to call in a brief report from the tarmac when the president landed.
His newspaper had set up a telephone line to the tarmac and was only needing a few sentences as the afternoon deadline made a more complete story problematic. The plane was to land in Dallas at 11:38 a.m. after a brief flight from an Air Force Base west of Fort Worth.
Lehrer’s editor called the telephone line to make sure the connection worked and to emphasize the quick turnaround required from the young reporter. The editor asked the weather conditions at Love Field. It was a bit overcast with a threat of rain, Lehrer reported.
• • •
Lehrer recalled being asked by his editor if the president would be taking the convertible or hard-top, Lincoln limousine to the Dallas motorcade.
Lehrer didn’t know but proceeded to ask some of the federal marshals who were there on the flight line. Lehrer knew them from his days covering federal courts for the newspaper.
The marshal said he had not decided since it wasn’t really raining.
“What do you think?” he asked the young reporter. “I don’t know. I’d probably take the convertible,” Lehrer recalled telling him.
• • •
When Lehrer told that story, one of the dinner guests began crying. Then two. Within minutes, there wasn’t a dry eye in Boyd House. Lehrer said he’d been haunted by that answer most of his life.
It took us all back to that fateful November day. For me, the rest of that week following the dinner, all I could think of were the nuns telling us our parents were going to pick us up early from Catholic school.
That rarely happened without a reason but this time they didn’t say why we were being sent home. No student questioned a nun. Once we got home, my mother gathered her six children in the living room. She broke down in tears while telling us the president was dead. We cried as we listened to a record of his speeches that evening.
Lehrer’s remark to the marshal probably didn’t change the course of history but it sure made us all think about what could have been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.