Let's be counted, Norman

This year is an important year for our nation and community. No, I’m not talking about the presidential elections, although I do encourage everyone to get out and vote in all elections. This year is important for an entirely different but no less impactful reason — it is a census year, and I am asking each of you to participate.
Every 10 years since the Constitution was adopted, the federal government has taken a count of people living in the United States. In 2010, Oklahoma had the second lowest response rate of all the states in the U.S. This has arguably had a huge impact on the amount of federal funding that our state, and in turn, Norman residents, have received over the last decade since federal dollars are allocated based on population.
It is estimated that for every person not counted this spring, our community stands to lose $1,675 per year for the next 10 years. For my family of four alone, that would be a loss of $67,000 in local federal funding. While that money won’t go directly into the City’s coffers, it will still impact our residents through providing funding for things like school lunch programs, roads and highways, SNAP, Head Start, Medicare and Medicaid, housing programs, Pell Grants, public transit and more. These services are vitally important to our community, and we need to do everything we can to ensure we get our fair share of those federal dollars.
That’s not all census data is used for, though. Each states’ representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is based on census data as well as each community’s representation in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. I’d certainly like to see more Norman representation in state government, particularly as we continue our fight for local control.
Census data also has an impact on our community’s economic future. Companies look at population information collected in the census when deciding if a community can sustain its operations and provide the workforce they need.
In short, the census will set the tone for the next decade of our lives, not just as a nation but also as a city. Kids we count this year will be teenagers enjoying the benefits of a complete count by the next census. Let’s take advantage of this once-in-a-decade opportunity to bring economic investment, school and road improvements, job opportunities and more to our community. Let’s work together to get a complete count.
This Thursday, the 2020 Census will be available to take by phone, mail and, for the first time, online. If you have additional questions about the census, please join me for a mayoral forum at City Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
Be Counted, Norman!
