For The TranscriptMarch is “Women’s History Month.” With that in mind, I’d like to sing the praises of two women in Norman who are making history in Norman: Michele Loudenback and Kim Fairbanks. I’ve written about both in previous columns but am moved to bring you up to date on the good work these fine citizens are doing to make our city a better place. And I’d like to tie this work to events coming up on March 25.
Michele is Environmental and Sustainability Manager in Norman’s Utilities Department. She’s working on a cleanup event as a part of Green Norman Eco Month. Specifically, volunteers will gather from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25th to pick up along the Jenkins-Bratcher Miner-Chautauqua curve (south of Highway 9, in the vicinity of the Water Reclamation Facility). Focus will be on the new Learning and Environmental Advancement Facility (LEAF) — which is located on Bratcher-Miner Road, between Chautauqua and Jenkins. Something to know about LEAF: it’s the site of a recent Eagle Scout project by Karson Long, who built four “bee hotels,” and a “bat house” (yes — actually a duplex for bats!).
Also at LEAF: there are four honeybee hives in place, which will be populated this spring with honeybees. Steve Easom (who runs TruProduct Holdings, LLC) is a certified beekeeper, and will be on hand to discuss a program to be instituted on site — a training program for veterans and first responders in the care and maintenance of the hives — part of the national “Heros to Hives” program, which provides both training and therapy for these deserving individuals. (I met Steve a week or so ago — what an inspiring and dedicated fellow!) This March 25th event is the kickoff for Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, affiliated with the Great America Cleanup.
But wait, there’s more! Other activities include: March 31 — April 1 Rain Barrel Distribution (pre-order at https://upcycle-products.com/ok-programs/nnm/); April 2, 10 a.m., Colonial Estates Park Cleanup; April 7 and 8, 9 a.m., “Artful Inlets” installation at Colonial Estates Park — public welcome; April 22, 9 a.m., Garden planting at William Morgan and Prairie Creek Parks; April 23 at Noon, Earth Day Festival at Reaves Park; May 6, 9 AM, E-Waste collection at Reaves Park. With Superwoman Michele in charge, you can bet more activities will be added to the list.
Kim manages real estate for OU at Max Westheimer Airport — a job she loves — but she also loves animals and is a moving force behind the upcoming “Low Income Spay/Neuter and Vaccination and Microchip Outreach Clinics” sponsored by Hands Helping Paws. Both events will be held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds on March 25th. A recent article in the Transcript might serve as a reminder of why these clinics are important (particularly spay/neuter). Norman’s Animal Welfare Shelter is over capacity (dogs are being kept in offices because all kennels are full), and a way to mitigate this problem is to spay/neuter pets.
Clinics held on March 25th are directed to low-income individuals and families. Appointments will be accepted from Norman residents only (proof of residence, such as a utility bill, and proof of income, such as Social Security benefits, Sooner Care or OKDHS Benefits may be required). Income eligibility requirements range from a monthly income of under $2,248 for an individual to under $6,209 for a family of six (add $792 for each additional family member). Cost to low-income residents: cat/dog spay or neuter with vaccinations is $15 per pet; microchip is $10 per pet; ID tags are free. Community/feral cats cost $20 for surgery, vaccinations and left ear tip required. These cats must be in a humane trap and must be from Norman. NOTE: This event is CASH ONLY because the clinic has no card reader. Another NOTE: puppies/kittens and pets who received their first ever vaccination will need boosters; puppies/kittens should be vaccinated every three weeks until 16-18 weeks of age. Other individuals (higher income) who wish to take advantage of the vaccination and microchip clinic may do so and expect to pay a modest fee (for example, Rabies: $20; Microchip: $25) for services.
I understand appointments are limited, so early signup is encouraged. The links to make appointments are over 50 characters in length, and sure as I try to provide them, I’ll get a letter or backward slash out of sequence. Better you go to the Hands Helping Paws Facebook page and click on the appropriate link. Email handshelpingpaws.norman@gmail.com with questions.
Kim and others at Hands Helping Paws have worked diligently to keep costs down. Many materials have been donated, but additional funds are needed. This is the first of a number of spay/neuter clinics to be conducted in Norman through the summer — but the first is the costliest, because of the expensive surgical equipment needed. That’s a not-so-subtle plea for donations. If you can help, again go to the Hands Helping Paws Facebook page for inspiration.
This has been a lot to digest — but there’s a lot to say. Maybe I’m easily snowed, but I’m really impressed with Michele and Kim. When the history of Norman is written, there should be a special page for both. Thank you, Michele and Kim — for your great work.
