The low-point beer flowed like spring water from the taps at the Sooner Broadcast System and Dallas bars and dance halls on West Main Street.
Huge speakers blasted Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple at levels that could be heard on campus six blocks away.
The proprietors liked the fact that females could legally buy beer at age 18 while the males were supposed to wait until age 21. Pretty sure they winked a lot, missed a few or took a lot of fake ID cards in the mid-1970s.
• • •
So it was somewhat disappointing to many of us in Norman when Ed and Lin Copelin moved their office supply and furniture store there. The building was becoming legitimate. Office supply stores were grown-up places, and this wasn’t one of them.
That was in the fall of 1983. Nearly 40 years have passed and the family-owned business, Copelin’s Office Center, will close its doors soon. Blame retirement and a transformational shift in how businesses buy their supplies.
• • •
“It’s been a good run,” Ed Copelin said Friday after a community meeting, his second for the day. This time it was the Boy Scouts. The first was the Norman Business Association where he has been the all-important program chair for about a decade.
“Norman has been good to us and good for us,” he said.
He came to Norman in 1981 to work with TOTCO, a job that ended after the oil boom and Penn Square bank went bust.
He worked for American Exchange Bank. It was during that time that he and Lin purchased The Desk Set on Gray Street from Jerry Laffoon.
• • •
Ed had worked for Elk City office supply stores in high school and college and Lin had taught school in Oklahoma City.
He recalls the first time he walked into the building at 425 W. Main there was a boxing ring set up for the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity’s annual tournament. Walls were partitioned off for the pool tables. In earlier days, the building was Norman’s Humpty Dumpty supermarket.
Over the years, it has served as the unofficial headquarters of the Norman Christmas-Holiday Parade, which Ed shepherded for many years. It’s also home to Ed’s eclectic collection of old typewriters and office machines and memorabilia of past Norman businesses.
• • •
The couple’s three children, Jill, Brad and Chad, grew up in the family business.
Jill is the toy buyer for Kidoodles, the popular Copelin’s subsidiary store that has nearly pushed the office supplies and furnishings into the parking lot. Brad works with office furniture from the custom side, and Chad has made his name in the music industry.
The office supply business isn’t what it used to be. The Internet, Amazon and digital computing have transformed it.
“I was looking at a 1983 office supply catalog and there were seven pages dedicated to ash trays,” Copelin said. “There were another 25-30 pages of accounting supplies. We don’t sell much of either of those anymore. It’s a whole different market nowadays.”
