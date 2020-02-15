Our new library is a real gem for Norman  

On average 36 Burlington, Northern Santa Fe freight trains roll through Norman each day. The Amtrak Heartland Flyer comes through once in the morning and returns each evening. The tracks carry a lot of our city’s history, having been here before we were even a town. They’ve brought settlers, sailors and students to Norman.
So it’s only fitting that the shiny, new Norman Public Library central has a spectacular view of the trains as they pass through. From the library's third floor, visitors can see most of downtown, the campus and beyond.
But it’s the building’s, first-floor east windows that get the best workout. They are often smudged with precious fingerprints where children sprint and press to get a closer view of the trains rumbling through. My own grandsons left a few marks there in December.
• • •
Since it opened late last year, the library has seen quite the boost in visitors. Librarians tell me the busiest times are after school and early evening. Weekends are popular, too, with families spending time there.
It’s a $39 million community gem and, to date, the largest single completed project of the 2015 Norman Forward sales tax initiative. The $4.7 million east branch opened earlier and gets good reviews from library patrons.
Of the nearly 79,000-square-foot building, my favorite spot in the central branch is the Oklahoma area that houses local and state history. While the overall building is modern in design this area has the feel of a warm, old-time library with wooden shelves and paneling.
• • •
Norman has had multiple libraries since the city’s founding in 1889. A few years after the 1889 land run the Women’s Coterie pooled some funds and opened a reading room in a loft downtown. They collected about 250 books and subscribers paid $1 per year to belong. Non-subscribers could rent books for five cents a week as long as they put up a cash deposit equal to the value of the book.
Ten years later the library opened in a building on Peters, north of Main Street. It would move several more times before a 1928 city bond issue raised $25,000 to build the new library on south Peters Avenue. Nearly 90 years later to the month the new Norman Public Library central opened on Acres Street in the fall of 2019.
But before that, we opened the library on Webster Avenue in 1966. It was part of a major public redevelopment along Gray Street with a new post office, library and later the municipal building complex.
• • •
Norman’s three libraries are part of the three-county Pioneer Library system. Although we’ve had many librarians, the Pioneer system has only had four directors since its inception. The first, Bill Lowry, came to Oklahoma in 1958 and was instrumental in passing legislation allowing counties to join and grow together and pass ad valorem taxes. McClain County was the first such county to pass the tax in 1960. Cleveland County followed in 1961 and Pottawatomie County passed it later.
Lowry was succeeded by Mary Sherman, Anne Masters and the current director Lisa Wells.
Lowry, my one-time neighbor, was a striking, erudite figure around town. He wore bow ties, tasteful hats and rode an English racer bicycle around town. The library on Webster was home to the Lowry Room and the new library has one, too.
Lowry was friendly and engaging, always making time to introduce himself to strangers.
Entering the new downtown library for the first time this past year my first thought was what would Bill Lowry think about this place. He never got to visit as he died in 2018 at age 97. But I think he would say, “Well done, Norman. Well done.”
