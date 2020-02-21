Reviewing the Senate session

We're halfway through the first month of session. Last week was extremely busy with nearly 100 bills getting passed out of Senate committees, and we also heard the first bills of the session on the floor.
Solar power advocates hosted a press conference at the Capitol to remind lawmakers that solar energy creates jobs.
During my time to speak, I answered questions about barriers the industry faces.
Billing transparency is a major roadblock that is keeping companies from locating and doing projects in the state.
Unless a solar panel business owner knows the value of energy in an area, it is almost impossible to plan a project and accurately calculate risk in order to make a profit.
I've authored SB 1229 to improve electricity bill transparency throughout all Oklahoma.
I hope SB 1229 will cause electricity providers to separate charges for energy from delivery and customer charges and clearly label those charges on the face of all electric utility bills.
Many Oklahomans, are very concerned about HB 2336 that passed off the Senate Floor this week.
This bill allows school boards to adopt policies to authorize school personnel to carry handguns onto school property.
A large majority of administrators, teachers, and parents in Senate District 16 want students to feel safe without arming teachers by using proven security plans.
These include security resource officers, cameras, locked entries, and advocating for safe school climates where "see something, say something" is the norm.
These plans are proven to be the best way to prevent violence and have already prevented tragic events in many schools.
My unresolved concern about HB 2336 is that it doesn't address negligence or carelessness, or accidental shootings.
It also disrupts the duty of care and opens the door for plaintiffs to argue that the district didn't provide adequate safety through sufficient oversight and training.
Also, in the unfortunate event that a school shooting occurs in a school where the school did not permit school personnel to carry firearms, plaintiffs could argue that the school failed to meet a duty of care.
Several events and visitors are brought to the Capitol each week, which is a great way for citizens to advocate for what concerns them, and to learn how lawmaking works.
Last week featured Higher Ed Day, which gave me the chance to speak to students and staff from Cameron University, where I got my undergraduate degree in Communications and competed on the debate team.
We discussed funding, how the buildings have changed, about choir and fine arts.
Fully funding higher education and reducing the cost of obtaining a college degree is a top priority for me, and I'm always working to find ways for our budget to reflect those priorities.
Advocates for credit unions were also at the Capitol last week to advocate for several bills that will better serve their members.
My first checking account in junior high was with a credit union.
Then in law school, I opened another account at OU Federal Credit Union and subsequent accounts at other credit unions when I became a counselor and ran for office.
I love that credit unions are managed by local people to help meet the financial needs of members.
The Women's Caucus includes women of both chambers and both parties.
This week, we met and learned about foster care in the state, DHS and family services. We'll learn about criminal justice at our next meeting.
Working with legislators in this bipartisan way to better serve Oklahomans gives me great hope.
Every day, I look to find bipartisan solutions to what matters most to Oklahomans.
If you have any questions about the session or legislative process, please don't hesitate to contact me.
At the State Senate, I can be reached by writing to Sen. Mary Boren, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 514.1, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, emailing Mary.Boren@oksenate.gov or by calling 521-5553 and speaking to assistant Trena Byas.
