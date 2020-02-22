The annual donation solicitation from the local council of the Boy Scouts of America arrived in my mailbox this past week. It came just as the Scouts national organization filed for federal bankruptcy protection. Scout executives say they are protecting the organization’s assets so that they can establish a victim’s compensation fund.
A couple of weeks earlier, the donation solicitation arrived from the local archdiocese of the Catholic Church. That annual ask came just as the archdiocese was weathering its own share of sexual abuse headlines. Two venerable entities that impacted much of my youth now battered by generations of mostly men behaving badly.
• • •
Scouting has faced a double whammy this year. The sexual abuse lawsuits have piled up just as the Church of Latter Day Saints has ended its official association with Scouting. For years the church used Boy Scouts as its youth program.
Mormon troops were strong supporters and their long-expected split has reduced overall numbers of Scouts, Cubs and Explorers in many communities. Locally, the church held an annual merit badge fair that was open to all Scouts.
For me, it was my first visit inside a LDS church and it removed much of the mysticism surrounding the religion.
• • •
Scouting has a rich history in Oklahoma. The first troop was organized in Pawhuska.
Troop 1 had 22 members and was founded in 1909 by the Rev. John Forbes Mitchell. That was a year before the Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910. Troop 1 became Troop 30 when chartered by the BSA.
One of the first service projects of the Norman Rotary Club was its movement to start a Scout Troop in Norman. That was in 1919 when more than 60 boys and their parents met at the OU library.
• • •
University President Stratton Brooks was a big backer of the youth organization. He put Professor Vernon Parrington in charge of organizing troops. By the spring of 1920, Norman had five troops with a membership of 129 Scouts.
A 1920 news article said 79 local Scouts hiked to the Canadian River, forded the river and pitched camp on the banks of the Adkins lake south of Norman. They carried their rations and bedrolls with them.
• • •
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church chartered Troop 241 in Norman. They will celebrate a century of Scouting March 23. They were always competitors at camporees and summer camp with my own Troop 240. Others here in the 1970s were Troop 777 and Troops 225, 219 and 245.
We were chartered by St. Joseph’s Church and were mostly brothers from a dozen church families. Unlike many Scout troops, our parents were mostly involved. We camped monthly, even in the dead of winter, and served pie, coffee and popcorn at the church’s Friday night bingo game.
The troops that referred to their parents by their “headlights and taillights” likely suffered the most under the abuse scandal. It’s only logical that parental involvement in any youth organization reduces the likelihood of abuse.
Both the church and Scouts will survive but don’t look for them to be the vibrant institutions they once were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.