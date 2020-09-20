Over the past few months, crews working on the new skateboard park on the northeast edge of Andrews Park are busy before the sun comes up. With spotlights on them, they're grooming the concrete ramps, bowls and dips that will form the new park once it opens later this year.
The skateboard park is part of the Norman Forward initiative and replaces one that had to be relocated after the intersection of Acres Street and James Garner Avenue was rerouted. The new location replaces an underground water storage tank that the city no longer needed.
Andrews Park, one of Norman's oldest, seems to be in constant transition. The only thing constant is the 35 freight trains and one passenger route that pass its eastern edge each day.
The canopy over the bandstand blew away in this spring's windstorm. A crew of volunteers was seen cleaning up the park Friday morning. The park could really use a champion. Norman's Assistance League used the park for its annual May Fair. When that event went away, the annual impetus to spruce up the park also ended.
City Park, the park's name before it was named it for longtime parks superintendent J.A. "Abe" Andrews, once had cows grazing on the 16 acres. It was home to a small zoo, a lighted softball diamond with seating for 1,500, tennis courts and an 18-hole grass green putting course.
The amphitheater was constructed in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration at a cost of $37,000. The native rock structure can seat 2,200 and had flood and spotlights. The WPA sponsored recreational and handicraft programs for boys and girls.
My family spent many an afternoon at the wading pool that has now been transformed into a splash pad. Family reunions were hosted in the old rock building. While the adults took turns cranking the ice cream churns and slicing watermelons, kids played tag in the serpentine drainage ditch that surrounds the park like an ancient moat.
A 1939 brochure published by the Chamber of Commerce lists the recent park attendance: wading pool, 4,226; picnics, 10,860; croquet, 4,586; shuffleboard, 648; ping pong, 3,568; and softball games, 36,245.
In the park's early days, the town council bought and planted 750 trees, but many died. Author John Womack, writing in "Norman: An Early History," reports a contract was let to break up the sod to make it more suitable for the trees to grow. Another contract was let for someone to keep the weeds down and trees trimmed. No cane was to be planted in the park, as it was bad for the soil.
"Throughout the early years of Norman the park was the outdoor gathering place for Normanites, particularly after construction of the circular wooden bandstand," Womack wrote.
In the 1920s, the town built a tourist camp to serve the needs of weary automobile travelers who passed through the city on nearby U.S. 77. A brick structure with flush toilets and cold water showers was constructed. Four outside brick ovens also were installed.
Later, in 1926, the city hired Andrews as the park's superintendent. He stayed in that position for 30 years. Upon his retirement in 1956, the city named the large park in his honor. In 2000, the park was placed on the National Register of Historic places.
