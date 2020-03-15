The soft rain and warm temperatures brought to life a patch of daffodils near my children's elementary school. Our Brownie troop planted them more than 20 years ago and they manage to come back each spring.
The same is true on the OU campus. Almost overnight, the grounds perk back to life. Six months of brown ground give way to colorful flowers, shrubs and trees.
Fraternities and sororities host spring parties. They ride elephants and tricycles, build barns and dig artillery bunkers, all in the name of scholarship.
It's one final release before the students hunker down for finals, term papers, graduation, summer jobs and mortgages.
• • •
Almost 45 years ago this spring students gathered in OU's South Oval Passion Pit for a little spring mischief of their own. As the late night curious watched, the brave students said a few words then simply took off their clothes.
In an almost Biblical way, the crowds lining the sides of the pit moved aside and cheered loudly as the students began their streaks across campus.
One by one, the brave shed their clothes. Inhibitions and innocence were pushed aside. The war in Vietnam was over. Nixon was about to move on. The economy was strong. Ford had canceled the Pinto. Life was good.
• • •
Some ran west on Lindsey Street. A few streaked all the way to Orin's Fine Pizza on Asp Avenue. Others headed to dormitories or waiting cars. One ran through the pool room atop the Oklahoma Memorial Union. But most just ran for cover.
The campus police were there but didn't seem to mind the disturbance. (They didn't look the other way either.)
A friend followed and met one slow runner. They married a few years later. What a story they have to share with their children about how they met.
• • •
A few faculty members even showed up to study this cultural phenomenon. (Anything for the sake of research.)
The fad apparently started on campuses in the Northeast by students wanting to shake the winter blahs.
The word quickly spread among some curious teenagers in town. Each evening's crowd grew bigger as the nights got warmer. The movement even took hold at Norman High School where one young man in Converse All Stars ran through the busy cafeteria wearing nothing but a ski cap and a smile.
Sure enough, the gym teacher recognized him.
The OU tradition died after a few springs. Students became much more serious and the frivolity ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.