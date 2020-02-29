Tom Blakey was decidedly nervous as he stood before an audience of Episcopal women in Philadelphia. It didn't help that the speech included a national audience via teleconference. He had an addiction which lead to drug store robberies which lead to time in the Oklahoma corrections system.
The local Episcopal women, lead by Jane Bryant and supported by the Rev. Dick Virtue, only saw redemption. In Tom, they found a kind man that they could nurture and groom into a productive society member. He would be the poster child for reclaiming souls.
Tom had his speech written and re-written. He practiced and ran it by me for some quick editing. But when it came time to actually stand before the group, he couldn't help but deviate from the script.
"Robbing drug stores was a hell of a lot easier than this," he said when he looked out at the crowd. That line brought down the house with laughter and after that, he had them hanging on his every word.
• • •
Tom passed away late last month after a lengthy illness. He was a high school classmate who ran with an even tougher crowd than mine. In prison, he began writing for the newspaper, "Concepts," and then became the editor. His work caught the attention of Jane Bryant, then The Transcript's managing editor.
When he was paroled, Bryant hired him as the newsroom clerk and obituary writer. He got a small apartment near the newspaper and a cat. After we became colleagues, my goal was to move him into a reporter's spot once one opened up. But first we had to have a conversation about his writing speed.
"Tom," I said. "You're a good writer but you need to pick up the pace. Your prison newspaper came out once a month. We come out once a day."
To this day his thoughtful reply stuck with me.
"In prison," he said. "Time means nothing."
His writing got better and faster and soon he was covering City Hall, then the courthouse and winning some state press awards.
Friends and former colleagues will remember Tom at a memorial service at 1 p.m. March 3 at St. John's Episcopal Church. He is survived by two sisters, some cats and a whole lot of us who were honored to call him friend and colleague.
• • •
Many of those same people are also mourning and remembering another longtime newsroom colleague. Carol Cole-Frowe died this past week after a two-month illness. She was 66.
Like Tom, Carol was a gifted reporter and writer. She and Tom were also Norman natives, not a requirement but always helpful when working for a hometown newspaper. They were fixtures at city meetings and knew the city inside out.
Carol had an inquisitive mind and was quick to recognize a news story. Her list of contacts was impressive and her infectious laugh could penetrate a tense newsroom.
• • •
My computer once auto-corrected her name from Cole-Frowe to Carol Coke Float so that became her nickname.
When she met and married Bob, the love of her life, her world literally lifted off. They flew in a small plane and traveled the world for his work and then in retirement.
When Carol hired on at The Transcript she brought a wealth of experience from other publications and occupations with her. She was also the newsroom mom to dozens of young reporters. She taught them things they didn't learn in journalism school.
Carol won many awards and was active in the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Left to cherish memories of her are her husband Bob and a daughter Kat. A memorial service will be held later this spring.
• • •
Tom and Carol were two of three long-time Transcript journalists we've lost in the past few months. Jane Bryant, a newsroom fixture for 40 years, died in November at age 85. She served as the newspaper's managing editor for 27 years.
Under her leadership the newspaper won countless awards from the state press association and the Associated Press. She came to Norman in 1955 after graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She retired in 1995 which made way for my entry into the newsroom.
Her staff remembered Jane as always having their back. She was a stickler for the facts. After you had proven yourself to her, she trusted you. She always stayed on the high road and believed in the importance of local journalism.
Our city and our profession are better because of Tom, Carol and Jane.
