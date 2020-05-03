A few years ago the sign on a popular Lindsey Street drive-in restaurant for August amused many who traveled that road daily. "Welcome back students. Hope you brought money."
That's seems to be the sentiment throughout the community as businesses begin to slowly reopen from this pandemic. It's an eerie spring time in Norman. The students have already gone home or are hibernating around their laptops. Parking is available right on campus but I hear they're still giving tickets on the North Oval.
An early-morning outing makes you think every day's Sunday. So few cars sharing the road. Colorful masks and gloves.
• • •
We are all in the same storm but we have different sized boats. Some are larger and able to navigate the uncharted waters but others are bobbing about, watching that bottom line more closely and worrying if that next paycheck will be the last one.
When it all began in early March, it was more like a European "holiday" where virtually everyone takes the month off and businesses shut down. Now, it's more like a slow-moving tsunami that snares all in its path.
In the Great Depression, Norman was more resistant to the economic despair that slapped the country. The university and state mental hospital payrolls were trimmed but steady. Those jobs kept Norman stronger. They continue today along with a more diversified employment base that includes manufacturing, technology and research.
• • •
The lessons from the quarantine are many. Those front-line workers that we took for granted six weeks ago look more like heroes today. The mechanic at Firestone that can plug a tire. The clerk at Homeland that bags my groceries. The server at Freddie's that remembers a pup cup for my dog and the teller at the bank who remembers to put a dog biscuit in the tube.
Technology has allowed manyof us to work, go to school or socialize from home.
But the one thing we all need and are craving is human interaction. Two neighbors were seen having a front-yard conversation on a recent Sunday morning. Nearly two hours later, they were still out there talking. Lots more families taking walks and bike rides.
Zoom, Skype and Portal get the job done but they are no substitute for face-to-face visits. I miss shaking hands. The elbow single-wing bump and French foot tap are functional but awkward in the best of times.
• • •
There's so much I missed: Being there for our grandsons' birthdays, fireworks at OU's commencement and twice-a-week bike rides with good friends who keep me balanced. Monday gumbo lunch inside Midway Deli where Bob holds court, talking politics with anyone from town or gown.
Ushering at church and remembering families by name and where they like to sit. Church breakfasts and Rotary Club luncheons. Time with my students and being able to congratulate them in person when they graduate. Spring sports and the NBA.
Weekly volunteer time with my cooking crew at Loveworks and the teenagers' optimism that gives us hope for the future or at least another week. A haircut and a visit with Josh the barber. A warm evening meet-up with family outside at The Mont.
God willing, we will get through this soon. Our city, state and nation will survive but life will be different for a while. We're learning what's important and what doesn't really matter. It's also taught us how much we have and how little we really need.
