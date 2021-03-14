Matt Rowan owes the Diabetes Association an apology for blaming his racist comments on his blood sugar level.
He deserves to never be heard from again after he makes apologies all around!
Mary B Buckner
Ricky Lynn Berry, (64) of Noble passed away on March 10th at Norman Regional. Funeral Service: 03/15/21, Monday at McMahans Funeral Home. Interment: McAlister Cemetery, Ardmore, Ok. Directed By McMahans Funeral Home.
Leon Howard Law, 80 of Norman, passed away on March 10th. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 1:00 pm at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Primrose Funeral Service
Richard J. Doviak, 87 of Norman, passed away on March 12th. Services are pending with Primrose Funeral Service.
