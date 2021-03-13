Perhaps it's poetic justice that the Norman High School girls basketball team won the state title Saturday, the day after they endured crass, racist rhetoric from an unscrupulous, ignorant sports announcer. Perhaps, but not really. It was a combination of talent, determination and courage that led them to a 48-37 victory over Bixby high in Tulsa.
The insults levied at the Lady Tigers during the National Anthem did not deter them from playing the best game that they love. They did not shirk or cower in fear to a careless bigot, but rather showed their strength in their talent and team spirit.
This should be a time of peace and enlightenment, but we're oft reminded of the dark times of ignorance and hate, which has threatened to tear our republic apart since its inception. There's no room for such intolerance anymore.
We must use our nation’s history, steeped in racism and inaction, to contextualize the pain we deal with now. We must use our past to recognize how we must act to alleviate these struggles going forward. We should all learn from these young women. They gave us a lesson in perseverance and tolerance. They led by example.
We are proud of our Lady Tigers and we stand with them as they celebrate their hard-fought victory. They are an inspiration to us all and we congratulate them on their winning season.
Well done ladies! At this time in your young lives, the world is your oyster. Your future is bright. We hope that you seize every opportunity as you go forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.