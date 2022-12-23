Editor, The Transcript:
Enforcing laws in America is a very difficult job. We are such a diverse society with many different ways of thinking about situations it is practically impossible to satisfy the majority of people.
Combine this with the many laws on the books makes for an even more challenging job to enforce laws. Furthermore, it seems to me that when we call law enforcement a police “force” we immediately project the idea that ”force” is the only “tool in the bag” to get compliance of a law. Law-abiding citizens often distrust a police “force” for various reasons. Some even fear the police due to the "force" image this creates.
I am not experienced in law enforcement beyond that of an average citizen. My opinions are based on my life’s experiences including Army and federal government organizational management time. I understand that what actions might be acceptable in one situation may not be acceptable in another. It is often a fine line. It seems judgment is a critical trait for those in Law Enforcement just like flying an airplane or driving a car where the wrong decision can be a disaster.
Law enforcement is one community public service that is absolutely essential. What law enforcement organizations look like and how they function is not one rigid set of policies in my opinion. Those who staff these organizations should be skilled in making decision based on the situation, not just following some rigid policy or outdated law.
A major factor of any successful public service organization, such as law enforcement, is having the support of the citizens in the community they serve. The life and safety of all citizens should equally be the basis for law enforcement actions. I totally support law enforcement but they must be willing to offer some rational explanation for their actions.
Our Norman City Council should hold all Norman public service organizations, including law enforcement, accountable for their performance. They seemed to have distanced themselves from this oversight function. We should keep this in mind during our upcoming council member election.
Just my opinions and I may be wrong.
Richard Hall
Norman
