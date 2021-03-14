Editor,
Mr. Rowan – puh-leeze! The diabetes made you do it? That’s as lame as the old ‘twinkie defense’ introduced years back. Both my grandmother and aunt had Type 1 Diabetes yet I never remember them having inappropriate rants during a sugar spike, they simply adjusted their insulin. Could your ‘diabetic excuse’ have anything to do with the fact you own a business you might be trying to salvage after your racist outburst? Just saying.
Chris Brown
Norman OK 73072
Commented
