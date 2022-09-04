The average person is quite surprised that Civil War battles were fought here in Oklahoma, based, I suppose, on the assumption that as Oklahoma did not become a state until 1907 and, during the war, which lasted from 1861-1865, this land was known as “Indian Territory.”
Actually, many significant battles took place in what is now Oklahoma. The greatest battle of the war in Indian Territory was the Battle of Honey Springs, which was fought July 17, 1863, near Rentiesville.
It involved not only white troops, North and South, but also it marked the first time Black soldiers were engaged in the contest (the Kansas First Colored Volunteers). The battle included soldiers from Indian tribes.
In my last column, I explained why the tribes sided with the Confederacy, although the Union eventually had some units of Native Americans, as well.
The most famous person associated with the war in Indian Territory was Stand Watie, a Cherokee, who was the only Indian to achieve the rank of a field general in the Civil War.
He also was the last Confederate general to surrender, several weeks after the surrender of Robert E. Lee at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
On Oct. 5, Randall University, where I lead the history program, will have its sixth annual Dr. James G. Caster Symposium on the Civil War.
This year, we will focus on the war in Oklahoma, which will include a talk on the capture of the Union steamship, the J.R. Williams, on the Arkansas River.
John Dwyer, who wrote the award-winning book “The Oklahomans: A Story of Oklahoma and Its People,” is slated to speak on the war in Indian Territory. Dwyer has written a second volume, which takes up where the first volume left off, at statehood, and brings us up to our time.
Other speakers include Tom Wing, a professor from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock; Kevin Crow, a professor from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma; the president and the past president of the Oklahoma Civil War Roundtable, Norman attorney Ben Odom and El Reno attorney Mark “Beau” Cantrell; and Dale Wade, leader of the Westerners history organization.
The assignment given to the Indian tribes by the Confederate government was to keep Union troops out of Texas, and they accomplished that.
Although not required to do so under the treaty reached by the tribes and the Confederate States, many Indian soldiers voluntarily fought at the Battle of Pea Ridge in Arkansas.
The Civil War devastated the South generally and Indian Territory in particular. One-third of Indian women were widows by war’s end.
The symposium is free and open to the public (although donations are accepted), with the first presentation at 8:30 a.m. Presentations will follow at 9:30 and 10:30, with a break for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., when speakers will be available for questions.
At 1 p.m., the symposium will reconvene and will conclude at 4.
Randall University is located just off Interstate 35. Take the exit at Indian Hills Road.
