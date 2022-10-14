This week’s column is brought to you by the letter “W” — “W” as in wilderness and water. Let me explain; it all has to do with my experiences just last week.
On Wednesday, I had the good fortune of having coffee with former mayor Lynne Miller. She’s a friend, and we get together once in a while to talk about stuff.
On this occasion, we talked about some plans for future meetings of the Xenia group, a forum for discussing challenges facing our fair city. During the course of our discussion, Lynne mentioned that she’d recently joined two friends for a walk in Norman’s Sutton Wilderness, Rachel Butler and Judith Wilkins.
I was interested; both Butler and Wilkins are friends of mine, as well. Miller opined that she’d enjoyed the walk, and what an asset Sutton Wilderness was to Norman.
Call it a coincidence, but two days later, I got a text from Wilkins, praising the city Park’s and Recreation Department for the job it does at Sutton.
Wilkins should know; she’s a member of the Sutton Wilderness Advisory Committee. She wanted me to know how much she appreciated the work of both James Briggs, park development planner, and Wade Thompson, parks and facilities manager.
She remined me that Thompson is a fixture at all advisory committee meetings — value-added to those proceedings — and the author of a number of approved grants that benefit the Wilderness Park. Hurray for Thompson.
I’ve walked the trails in Sutton Urban Wilderness Park and enjoyed the ambiance — 160 acres of undeveloped (unspoiled?) land in the middle of Norman. I wondered how this asset came to happen, so I did some research.
In the 1920s, Sutton was rural land, part of a farm run by and for patients at the Central State Hospital. In the 1930s, a small creek running through the property was dammed to create “Hospital Lake.”
In 1978, the State Department of Mental Health (operators of Central State Hospital) sought to sell the property for development but were dissuaded by a group of environmentalists who had a better idea: manifest in a 99-year lease of the property to the City of Norman for use as a wilderness park.
Sutton Urban Wilderness Park was officially dedicated in 1979. Additional acreage was added to the park in 2008.
Of note: legislation that created the park stipulated that the land could not be used for anything incompatible with the existing area ecology. Native plants are protected, and reintroduction of native animal species is encouraged. Bottom line: the park exists so the people of Norman “... may have a restorative outdoor experience in an urban setting.” I can hear the birds chirping.
Back to the world of meetings, and one that I attended last Thursday afternoon. This was a meeting of stakeholders concerned with updates to the Engineering Design Criteria, which (along with standard specifications and construction drawings) regulate public improvements and private work either dedicated to or accepted by the city.
Translation: EDCs are the rules developers must follow and the standards by which the city approves developments. These updates are overdue; EDCs now in effect were approved in 1996.
The stakeholder draft presented last week is quite technical in nature, covering the detail of data that must be submitted to the city — and even the depth of pipe when laid in various applications. The current draft is 298 pages — and counting.
I was particularly interested in the stormwater portion of the document. I served on the Citizens Stormwater Committee some years ago and am sensitive to the fact that there are many areas of urban flooding in Norman.
The EDC draft references meteorological models that didn’t exist in 1996, meaning that the platting of future developments can be based on a more accurate understanding of potential rainfall. More accurate planning data will better protect future homeowners from a flooding experience.
Also of interest to me was the incorporation of incentives in the EDC approval process. Things like open space and landscape requirements are mentioned, as is the requirement of off-street parking (take a look at the Crest Foods lot if you think current rules are adequate — half that lot is unoccupied, even on a busy day).
Incentives are being considered for plant cover, use of permeable materials in parking lot construction, use of rain barrels/rain gardens, grants for restorative activities, etc. Final approval of updated EDCs is some months off.
Plans call for at least two public meetings prior to submission for city council approval. Still, progress.
Public Works Director Shawn “Olde” Leary and staff are working hard on this project.
Wilderness and water. One to enjoy, another to manage. Both are important to the city and its residents.
