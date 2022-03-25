As legislation that prohibits transgender girls from participating in women’s sports heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk, we must acknowledge the incredible harm and cruelty that this kind of policy causes.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Senate passed Senate Bill 2, the “Save Women’s Sports Act” that would effectively stop female transgender students from playing women’s sports in K-12 schools or universities. With passage through the Legislature, it’s now up to Stitt to decide the fate of this bill.
It’s not been made clear that this legislation solves any kind of “problem” in Oklahoma; the bill doesn’t actually contain any reason for its mandates. There are a lot of ways we could editorialize about this topic, but we want to zoom in on this question: does a bill like this one actually address an existing issue?
This week, Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a bill that would have kept trans athletes from participating in sports that match their gender. In a lengthy letter explaining his veto, Cox pointed out that just one transgender girl in the entire state of Utah — out of 75,000 total high school athletes in the state and only four total transgender high school athletes — is actually even playing girls’ sports.
“Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships,” Cox wrote. “Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few.”
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a similar bill in his state this week, pointing out that, among other issues, HEA 1041 — which would have kept trans girls from competing in school-sanctioned girls’ sports — didn’t seem to solve an actual problem. Both governors also said passing such legislation could open their states up to massive legal liabilities.
It’s similarly clear that SB 2 is legislation targeting an already marginalized few. According to The Oklahoman, when Sen. Julie Daniels of Bartlesville — who presented SB 2 on the Senate floor — was asked this week about trans athletes competing in Oklahoma, she had no answer.
“When asked if men are competing in women’s sports in Oklahoma, Daniels said, ‘I cannot say,’” Reporter Carmen Forman wrote Thursday.
Oklahoma actually already has a policy that outlines the rules for trans athletes’ participation in school sports. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association requires that trans athletes transitioning from male to female complete at least one year of hormone treatments before they can compete with women’s teams, The Tulsa World reported in 2015.
At the time, the OSSAA reported there had not been a trans athlete in the state.
Even beyond the fact that bills like SB 2 seem to address a problem that doesn’t exist, it’s perfectly clear that passing bills like SB 2 causes incredibly serious and irreparable harm to the trans kids involved.
A 2021 survey from The Trevor Project found that more than half of trans and non-binary kids surveyed attempted suicide, and that 75% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing discrimination at some point in their lives.
On the other hand, affirming kids’ gender identities makes a world of difference. The same survey found that trans kids who have their pronouns and identities respected — even just by the people they live with — attempt suicide at half the rate of trans kids who don’t receive that respect.
“LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide,” the survey reports.
Picking the common sense approach of allowing trans kids to compete in the sport that matches their gender identity doesn’t have to be a partisan decision. As Holcomb and Cox’s vetoes note, trans kids are a small, marginalized portion of our population. We owe it to them to create space for them to grow and thrive. The way we treat them can mean the difference between life and death.
We can offer our trans kids a state that supports and uplifts them, that doesn’t use them for political talking points or ways to divide us all further. Trans kids should be loved, supported and allowed the same rights as all kids. Let’s create a state that does that for them.