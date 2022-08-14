Norman residents will find several important issues on ballots come Aug. 23. Races like Senate runoffs have been well publicized, but voters should be prepared to cast votes on nine propositions that could change the city’s charter.
Several of this year’s proposed amendments deal with issues like recall elections, redistricting and utility rate increases that have sparked much debate since 2020.
It’s important to clarify a few things about the charter election. Most of the nine charter amendments you’ll see are recommendations of the city’s Charter Commission, an appointed group of residents that spent two years examining the charter and putting together what they believe are appropriate additions or changes.
The commission shared this year that it’s the most diverse it’s ever been — in terms of gender, race and socioeconomic status — and that plenty of healthy debate and conversation among a representative group of residents go into creating these amendment recommendations. After the commission recommends the amendments, the council can tweak or add onto them as they see fit.
As we go through the proposed amendments, we’ll note the council’s impact on each; only a few have been altered or added by councilors. Charter amendments aren’t a flashy, hot-button issue, but they are essential to the everyday function of our city.
The commission reviews the charter for amendments every 10 years; with everything that’s happened in Norman over just the last three years, we should be invested in updating our guiding document. Regardless of how you vote, we encourage you to read about the amendments you’ll see and make an informed decision at the polls.
• Proposition 1: Starting in 2015, this amendment would increase the annual stipend for the mayor from $2,100 to $8,100 and from $1,200 to $5,400 for councilors. It also would create an appointed compensation commission to examine increases every three years based on economic conditions and city budget. Charter commissioners say this amendment is designed to allow people from any walk of life to afford to be able to civically serve. An elected body isn’t truly representative of the people if only people who earn a certain amount or are salaried can afford to run. We endorse this amendment; creating a more equitable council and mayoral position will benefit all.
• Proposition 2: This amendment would extend council terms from two to three years starting in 2026. It also would mean that instead of mayoral and council terms starting on the first Tuesday in July, they would start the first Tuesday after an April runoff. Finally, this amendment stipulates that anyone seeking office must have been a resident of the ward they’re running in for six months prior to the general election date (with exceptions when ward boundaries are redrawn). We endorse this amendment. Its addition to the charter will mean councilors have a bit more breathing time in their positions; they won’t have to start thinking about re-election the year after they’re elected. It’s more than fair to require a six-month residency in the ward a candidate wants to represent.
• Proposition 3: To remove confusion regarding ward vacancies, this amendment will clarify that during a vacancy, the city council appoints an interim councilor to serve that ward for the remainder of the ward’s unexpired term. This amendment is a clarification of existing rules, but it’s important given confusion over the ward vacancy process in the last few years. We endorse.
• Proposition 4: This amendment officially creates a municipal city auditor job, a position that will be appointed by the council and approved by at least five votes. The amendment follows up on a 2020 vote to allocate money for this position, but a vote in favor will mean the auditor is appointed by the council as an at-will employee, rather than one who answers to the city manager. We appreciate that this proposition brings the auditor job to a vote of the people. With funding already allocated for this position, we endorse this amendment.
• Proposition 5: This amendment deals with the employment of the city attorney. It stipulates that the attorney will be hired by and report to the city council, not the city manager. While this amendment feels slightly arbitrary, it makes sure that the council has an attorney who must represent all its members. Right now, the city attorney represents the interest of staff and city manager first, not necessarily the council. Under this amendment, the city manager still will have other attorneys in the city’s legal office who can represent the city’s interests. We endorse.
• Proposition 6: This amendment would increase the number of Norman Regional Health Authority board members from nine to 11 to include two members from communities outside Norman. The amendment is fairly straightforward; Norman Regional serves regions outside of Norman’s boundaries, and this addition allows those customers to be represented in a reasonable proportion. We endorse.
• Proposition 7: This amendment deals with recall elections and petitions. It would keep existing language that says a councilor can be removed six months after taking office, but would add that the recall period expires six months before the end of the official’s term. It would also allow the council to make decisions by a majority vote instead of relying on quorum if more than four councilors are recalled, and would let councilors call an election to fill a recall-created vacancy. This amendment pretty straightforwardly addresses issues that arose during a 2020 recall attempt of multiple councilors and the mayor. Should that attempt have been fully successful, the council would not have had the membership required to reach quorum, and wouldn’t have been able to make decisions. We endorse this amendment; it’s a reasonable check on the recall process that means councilors can be held accountable for decisions they actually made and keeps them from having to undergo a recall process right before their term ends naturally, and that ensures city business can continue if a certain number of recalls are successful..
• Proposition 8: Voters will also be asked to approve an amendment that would allow the council to increase utility rates by up to 3% without voter approval if a rate study is completed, then reviewed by an appointed Utility Rate Commission made up of residents. Right now, if the city wants a utility increase, their proposal must go before voters. In April, we saw a water utility rate increase fail; surveys of voters said that failure was partially due to lack of trust in city government. Regardless of whether that distrust is earned, this amendment’s wording doesn’t help build trust. It’s especially disheartening to know that initially, the charter commission proposed that staff should review one rate increase every year and put it up for a vote of the people. That amendment structure would have allowed for regular review and upkeep of rates — without waiting for a crisis situation to propose a price hike — while maintaining voter choice. However, the council has changed the wording to allow control to fall back to the city. Even with a rate study required before an increase, we see this as a way to allow the council to freely increase rates whenever the city deems necessary. We do not endorse this amendment; if public distrust is already keeping voters from pushing through a rate increase, we cannot fall back to a structure that removes voter control.
• Proposition 9: If voters approve, changes to the reapportionment committee appointment process will allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board. This amendment would also limit council’s options when they receive proposed ward boundaries; they can adopt boundaries as proposed, reject them, or send them back to the reapportionment committee. This is a council, not commission-recommended amendment, but only because of timing issues. The commission wrapped up its process before the reapportionment committee issues of last fall. With the reapportionment committee issues Norman faced last year, we endorse this amendment; it will only be helpful to clearly outline the guidelines for this process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.