Norman, we hope you’re ready to hear some good music.
Norman Music Festival is back, today through Saturday, after three long years away. The free festival is bringing in bands local and national across multiple stages in downtown Norman. We’re hoping that in its return after three long years, NMF finds a rowdy and welcoming reception from its Norman audience.
NMF has always been a great opportunity to support the local arts, but also offers a unique opportunity to find new and great music. The festival has brought acts through Norman — like Portugal. The Man or Japanese Breakfast — that went on to national acclaim and attention. In its last iteration in 2019, NMF brought out more than 350 bands; the festival is known to draw at least 100,000 people to Norman each year.
NMF has always been a big economic driver for our city, so while we’re at it this weekend, let’s make sure to support our local businesses and makers. As we visit Main and Gray this weekend, let’s pop into local coffee shops and breweries, visit our local shops and galleries and eat at local restaurants. This should be a big weekend for them too, especially since it’s been three years since Norman has hosted this event.
While we’re talking about support, we also want to give a thank you to the folks who make this festival, and its support of our local arts scene and economy possible. The logistics of an event of this size are not simple — it takes a lot of work to not only corral and schedule dozens of bands to perform, but to make stage and sound arrangements, gather sponsors and vendors, manage a crew of volunteers and keep it all free every year (and probably a lot of other tasks we’d never even think of). To the board of directors: thank you.
To the rest of Norman: Make sure to get out and enjoy some music, food and good company this weekend. Find a full lineup, a map and an FAQ at normanmusicfestival.com/.