In another week of ups and downs in Norman, we want to again highlight the “ups” of the last few days.
Here’s three things going on in our community we want to recognize. This week, cheers to:
Celebrating Earth Day. From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Andrews Park, the city and the Pioneer Library System will have all kinds of kid-friendly activities, resources and educational opportunities — along with food, beer and live music — to help Norman residents learn about sustainability and the local environment. It’s an opportunity to get involved in initiatives that make our city and our planet better places to live.
Another big win at OU. This weekend, the University of Oklahoma’s women’s gymnastics team took home their fifth national championship (and their fourth in the last seven years). The win came down to the wire, dependent on Ragan Smith’s vault performance, and was a hard-won victory for the team. Congrats to Smith and the rest of the team.
A new Farm Market location. The market opened for business at The Well for the first time early this month, moving from the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to 210 James Garner Ave. The welcoming new space offers plenty of baked goods, homemade wares, plants and more. The Farm Market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays April through October.