It’s easy to focus on the negative sometimes. As an editorial board, we have plenty of opportunities to criticize and critique, but we also have a chance to call out the positive in our community.
This Wednesday, we want to take a moment to offer a “cheers” to a few things happening in our community that deserve a moment of spotlight.
Cheers to:
Our teachers and school staff.
On Friday evening, Norman Public Schools will celebrate its faculty and staff with its annual Celebration of Excellence at the Embassy Suites; the celebration recognizes the district’s teacher of the year, support staff of the year and more. Especially after two long years of schooling during a pandemic, we’re so grateful for our teachers and the people who keep our schools running and succeeding every day.
A call for team spirit.
At a press conference late last week, University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables asked that fans show up and show out for the April 23 Spring Game.
“It doesn’t matter what the temperature is and what time is it or where the sun is during the day and what we’re doing or if we have a halftime show or not, if we’re road or away or what uniforms we’re wearing, none of that matters,” he said. “Show up. How we show up matters. Send a message. We talk about this program being one of the most tradition-rich and best programs in the history of college football, [so] show up with some pride on the 23rd.”
Venables’ idea that fans’ role in the game is an important piece of the puzzle is correct; crowd support can be a make-or-break factor in a team’s performance. We hope fans can help give the Sooners the season we all want to see, starting with the Spring Game.
The return of our annual spring lineup.
With spring in swing, Norman is emerging from the cold to a number of activities that we look forward to every year.
This weekend, residents can take their families to the city’s annual Easter egg hunt (that’ll kick off at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at Andrews Park). The aforementioned Spring Game will take place the weekend after that at 3 p.m. April 23 (complete with the unveiling of Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue).
The final weekend in April means the return of Norman Music Festival, back fully in person for the first time in three years. The free festival runs Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.