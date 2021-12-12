Norman had a missed opportunity this week.
On Monday, The Norman Police Department shared its use of force statistics for the last four years. The numbers look standard, until we got to the line that showed uses of force against Black people. As it turns out, 44 of NPD’s 267 uses of force from 2016 to 2020 were against Black individuals, who only represent 4.7% of Norman’s population.
The numbers themselves, along with the statement we got directly from NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen after sending along detailed questions, confirmed the disproportionate use of force against Black people. Jensen told us that “neither the data, nor the analysis” in the report identify a particular reason for the disparity, and acknowledged that “a myriad of complex social issues” have led to the disparities.
But the response from the public, and from members of the NPD, showed many people’s unwillingness to accept facts they didn’t like. When we’re confronted with a statistic like this, the first response should be, “how can we be better?”
Instead, we had people calling the story “a blatant lie” and “one-sided.” At a public NPD meeting Wednesday, our news editor Max Bryan asked Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson if the report would influence decisions going forward. In his response, Jackson gave at least one defense that has since been proven false in our fact checking, and accused Centers for Policing Equity, which analyzed the data, of putting the department in a bad light.
A simple data analysis — and again, one that was acknowledged on Monday to be correct in the NPD’s own statement — shows disparity. The facts aren’t up for debate just because we don’t like them, so what are we going to do about it?
We understand it’s sometimes hard to hear uncomfortable truths about an institution you trust or one that you work for. But it’s data like this that makes many communities unable to trust police in the first place. Let’s focus on that issue, rather than jumping to discredit a true statistic.
If we can’t hold our police accountable and ask that they do better, who can we hold accountable? Police are not immune from doing wrong; we, as a society, give them a tremendous amount of power and public funding, and to ask that they act responsibly is more than reasonable.
To be a better city, Norman has to acknowledge its issues exist. Let’s begin there — by starting fresh this week and facing these facts head on. Norman City Council’s Tuesday study session offers a great opportunity for this discussion — CPE is presenting their findings to the city then.
We don’t know exactly what the solution is, but we can’t turn a blind eye to inequity. We’re asking our community and our police department to take responsibility and aim higher moving forward.