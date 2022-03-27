As our city grapples with the logistics of how best to care for our homeless neighbors, we hope that all of us, leaders and residents, can engage in a good faith, solutions-oriented conversation about doing so.
The City of Norman — after receiving input from Homebase, the company the city contracted to provide feedback and best practice suggestions on Norman’s homelessness situation — is currently pursuing state-owned land at 900 E. Main St. to create a low-barrier shelter.
The plan distances the proposed shelter from the downtown area, where business owners have been concerned with the city’s existing overnight shelter, and also places a new shelter near Food and Shelter, Inc. and other resources homeless residents need.
While some community members have raised concerns about the proposed shelter’s proximity to Le Monde School, and the possibility that sex offenders would seek to use the shelter, city councilors and staff have made clear their commitment to solutions that would mitigate that issue.
Homelessness and housing solutions have been a hot-button topic in Norman for years now; we understand no conversation about the issue will be without debate. But we also hope we can keep in mind that we’re talking about our neighbors, about providing shelter and resources to our fellow Norman residents.
We can’t have it both ways. We can’t ask that Norman solve its homelessness and housing challenges, but also engage in bad-faith arguments against any proposed and well-researched solution.
If Norman residents or leaders genuinely take issue with the city’s proposed path, we’d hope they’d be willing to propose alternate solutions or work together to find them. We appreciate that when residents and councilors brought up their concern about sex offenders and shelter proximity to a school, city leaders said they would consider using a database that would track offenders and help ensure they do not stay in the shelter.
At the end of the day, addressing homelessness in Norman doesn’t have to be a partisan issue. It does, however, have to be one in which we agree to respect our homeless neighbors and work together, in good faith, to get them the resources they need.
It does have to be one in which we are committed to making Norman a safer place for everyone to live, where we don’t have to worry about our neighbors’ wellbeing during ice storms or tornado season. Engaging in sometimes-tough, solution-oriented conversations is often harder than just shooting down ideas, but it’s the work we have to be committed to doing if we want to create a better town.