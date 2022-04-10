Last weekend, we asked for good faith dialogue around homelessness in our community.
This week, with Sunday’s fact check story from news editor Max Bryan, we ask that elected officials be careful about their rhetoric around homelessness.
Most recently we’ve seen councilors raise and stoke concerns about the proximity of the proposed shelter to Le Monde International School. Councilors say the proposed location at 900 E. Main St. places Le Monde students in danger of interacting with violent or sex offenders.
But the existing homeless shelter, as Bryan points out, is already within 2,000 feet of not one, but two public schools. Homeless Normanites regularly stay at the shelter; when issues of conflict or violence do arise, they happen directly around the shelter and are quickly resolved by security or police.
Yet there have been zero issues between the schools, their students’ safety and their homeless neighbors.
The conversation about Le Monde might be understandable if Norman had previously seen issues with school-shelter interactions. But there’s no evidence that’s an issue here, and city staff have also vowed to take additional measures to ensure sex offenders aren’t staying at the shelter.
If we want Norman’s homeless residents to actually have access to helpful resources — like Food and Shelter, the hospital and other central Norman amenities — proximity to a school is likely an inevitability.
That doesn’t mean we can’t be cautious and take measures to ensure our students’ safety, but it does mean we don’t need to move our homeless residents to a remote corner of the city over a concern that has never proven to be an issue in Norman.