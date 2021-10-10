Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.