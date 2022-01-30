“Transparency” is a word that’s thrown around a lot, but it’s essential the concept be practiced at all levels of government in Oklahoma to make sure officials are held accountable to their citizens.
The Oklahoma Open Record Act requires governments in the state to “provide prompt, reasonable access to its records” and limits delays “solely to the time required for preparing the requested documents and the avoidance of excessive disruptions of the public body’s essential functions.” This law lets not just reporters, but anyone, request and compile information from government bodies so they can know how their tax dollars are being spent.
When a governing body complies with a records request, how it does so is also important. When officials do anything beyond providing requested records “as is,” it calls into question their commitment to transparency, as well as to fairness and accuracy.
Unfortunately, the Norman Police Department’s release of body camera footage of a police shooting to the public called all of these principals we hope public officials adhere to into question. It also at very least raised questions over whether they violated Oklahoma’s Open Records Act.
On Jan. 21, The Transcript requested the body cam footage of the Jan. 20 shooting. When police fulfill body cam footage requests, the video footage is typically shared in emailed or CD format, with little editing except for redactions allowed under state and federal law (for example, law enforcement might blur certain faces or forms).
Instead of raw footage though, an edited and narrated video of three NPD officers exchanging gunfire with a homicide suspect Jan. 20 was first shown to Norman Rotary Thursday before it was released within the hour to everyone. When asked why the footage was shown to the club before it was pushed out to the media, Police Chief Kevin Foster said NPD wanted to see if they could get comments from the rotarians and hear if anything needed to be added or adjusted.
The edited footage was posted later that day on NPD’s YouTube page. The video released to the public later Thursday wasn’t altered between its Rotary Club showing and the time it was publicly published.
But it isn’t the video we asked for — rather than releasing relatively unedited footage from each body camera involved, the video showed three body camera angles edited into a presentation-style video with NPD master officer Michael Robertson explaining the situation.
If Robertson’s explanation for visual elements in the video (muzzle flashes, bullets ricocheting near an officer) are true, NPD could very well be justified in their actions.
But using deadly force on citizens — whether justified or not — is one of the most significant things we allow law enforcement to do. The public, who supports NPD with its taxes, deserves to see the video without edits.
Until we get the original, unedited body cam footage, we can’t say with full certainty whether the video was altered in any way.
But even if it wasn’t, showing an edited version of video we requested to a select group of citizens that isn’t designated advisory to law enforcement is not upstanding of the police department.
While posting records on the internet counts as compliance with Oklahoma’s Open Records Act, the body cam videos weren’t posted with only the necessary redactions — NPD spent time editing them into the video.
This is unnecessary work in relation to fulfilling the request as we sent it on Jan. 21; if the video was ready for the Rotary Club to see, why wasn’t it ready for The Transcript, an entity that specifically requested the footage via a records request, which legally required the NPD to share the video with us?
At least one public information attorney has said he doesn’t believe a judge would rule against NPD, but why would the department even move into questionable territory if it wants a good relationship with the public? Even if NPD has nothing to hide, this kind of behavior skirts the legal line and raises questions about how much they actually share.
Upon completion of investigative review, the body cam footage should belong to anyone who has requested it. It does now, but only after NPD turned it into a presentation and showed it to a select few residents for feedback. This is not transparency.
We hope that in the future, NPD and all other governing bodies will act in the best interest of their constituents.