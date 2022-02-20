While coercive, controlling behaviors from domestic abusers absolutely need to be addressed in Oklahoma, how it’s done is equally important.
State Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, has introduced Senate Bill 1446, which would add “coercive control” to Oklahoma’s domestic abuse definitions. If passed, predatory behaviors such as isolating a victim from loved ones, depriving them of necessities and threatening them violently or sexually would be prosecutable by law.
On its face, the bill seems like a smart move in a state that ranks eighth in women killed by men, according to the most recent FBI statistics. Angela Beatty, senior director of domestic violence victim’s services for YWCA Oklahoma City, said coercive control is an indicator that the abuser will eventually kill the victim.
In Norman, residents can point to Rebecca Hogue, who was sentenced to prison for her boyfriend’s murder of her son under Oklahoma’s failure to protect law. A domestic violence expert was barred from testifying in her trial after prosecutors argued Hogue wasn’t a victim of abuse.
The presiding judge later said in Hogue’s sentencing hearing that she was a victim of her boyfriend’s abuse — just not under state law.
By all appearances, the intentions of those supporting the bill are also good — they want victims of domestic abuse to get help and restoration before the abuse becomes invasive, physical or even lethal. But if Oklahoma truly wants to be effective in this area, it needs to look at what has or hasn’t worked in other places that have implemented the law before simply passing it.
A 2017 study from Deakin University showed that in Tasmania, the law is rarely used to prosecute abusers. New York Magazine reported England and Wales also had similar issues when trying to enforce and prosecute their coercive control laws.
The Deakin study also showed that abusers in some cases manipulated the law to draw attention to the victim’s response to their abuse to convince authorities they’re actually being abused.
But that’s not to say the law hasn’t been effectively implemented other places. Heather Nancarrow, CEO of Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety, told New York Magazine that Scotland has had success with the law because the country’s legal system focuses on connecting victims with social services and economic resources. It also requires authorities receive training to understand the nuances of domestic abuse.
We outline the history of the law’s effectiveness to say this: passing the coercive control bill is crucial to ensure the safety of domestic abuse victims in Oklahoma, but only if it works for domestic abuse victims.
To begin, this means the state must also invest in training for its public officials to better understand domestic abuse. If it doesn’t, the criminal justice system might still not work for people like Hogue, even if the law is in effect.
The state must also strengthen its partnerships with nonprofits and agencies that work with domestic abuse victims. If victims don’t know they’ll get the support they need when they report abuse, does it even matter if the law has changed in their favor?
We hope Floyd’s coercive control amendment passes. But we also hope it’s met with adjustments to the criminal justice system that equitably address domestic abuse and provide restoration.
If the statewide numbers or Hogue’s trial are any indication, it’s urgent we do both.