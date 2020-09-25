Norman has a big hole in its heart.
That’s because our community is mourning the death of Randy Laffoon on Wednesday at age 60.
Known as the owner and operator of KREF SportsTalk 1400, Laffoon is revered for his dedication to numerous nonprofits ranging from the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the Norman Public School Foundation, United Way of Norman, Norman Rotary Club to the Norman Regional Health Foundation, which is now self-sustaining thanks to his leadership.
A pioneer of the cellular telephone industry, Laffoon was on the NRHF Board of Directors for the past 21 years, serving as chair from 2004 to 2006, and again from 2013 to 2015. He also served as capital campaign chair for Norman Regional Health Foundation's Highway to Health campaign in support of the health system's HealthPlex campus expansion.
“Whenever Randy walked into a room, people listened,” said Erin Barnhart, executive director of NRHF, told The Transcript.
“Everything he did led back to his love of the community. From business to youth soccer, to education and the health system, he wanted the best for Norman. We were blessed to have him in this community.”
Appropriately, NRHF and the board of directors will honor his dedicated service in two ways. The Randy Laffoon endowed scholarship, awarded each May starting in 2022 to a citizen in the health care field, has been established in his honor.
NRHF also has an upcoming cancer awareness campaign called “Paint the Town Pink,” which will be dedicated to the deserving Laffoon to raise awareness for cancer screenings and to fundraise for cancer patients.
Casey Vinyard, a partner at SportsTalk Media, described the humble Laffoon as an amazing friend, business partner and mentor.
“He was a bright light in this community who was looked up to by so many,” Vinyard said. “He worked very hard at everything he did and it didn’t matter whether it was business or Little League baseball. He was an incredible community volunteer and he made a difference in everything he did.”
And Laffoon served without self-aggrandizing or desiring recognition. He did it for all the right reasons.
At a time when our city is more divided than ever, Laffoon asked for nothing in return. He just wanted what’s best for Norman.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at at Harve Collins Stadium.
Let’s remember his lasting legacy. Norman needs more of his selfless kind of leadership now more than ever.
The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Publisher Mark Millsap, Editor Rob Collins and guest members Brandi Coyner, Keith Gaddie, Kathy Haney, Marc Nuttle and Michael Ridgeway. For comments or questions, please email editor@normantranscript.com.
