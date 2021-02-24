Norman, let’s take a moment to be proud.
On Monday, nearly 10,000 Oklahomans were vaccinated at the Embassy Suites thanks to the tremendous efforts of IMMY Labs, the Cleveland County Health Department and OU Health Services, along with the more than 230 volunteers those organizations rallied.
As an editorial board, we’re proud of the collaborative work these community health organizations have done to protect our community, and we’d love to see more of it. And we’re proud that our readers and thousands of other Oklahomans have shown so much enthusiasm and willingness to get this vaccine.
As Oklahoma’s phases continue to open up and more and more people become eligible for inoculation, we urge Oklahomans and Norman residents to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able.
We know vaccine skepticism has been rampant in the last few months. We also know there’s no basis in reality to concerns about the safety of this vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been tested on tens of thousands of people, and has already been taken by over 65 million Americans and nearly 1 million Oklahomans.
The vaccine is FDA approved and it’s rare that people have any adverse or allergic reactions to it (and vaccination clinics will keep you there for at least 15 minutes after you’re vaccinated just in case you do show a reaction). Vaccines in general rarely have negative long term effects.
And the benefits of receiving the vaccine are truly tremendous. The Mayo Clinic reports that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a 95% and 94.1% efficacy rate, respectively. The vaccine will not only protect you from getting the virus, but can help protect you from spreading it to your community.
Even if you do contract COVID after getting the vaccine, the shot significantly reduces your chances of having a case severe enough that you are hospitalized or die from the virus. The more people in Norman who are resistant to this virus, the stronger we are as a whole.
“We have observed a decrease in hospitalization and deaths in people 65 and under, and I attribute a lot of that to the vaccine,” said Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and professor with the University of Oklahoma’s College of Public Health, during a panel with statewide experts Tuesday. “This is meaningful.”
But we also understand that the issue here isn’t just people’s resistance to getting vaccinated — it’s people’s access to getting vaccinated.
We know it’s been tough to find appointments; we watch as slots fill up within moments of being posted, often before we can even write anything about newly-announced clinics. For all the Oklahomans who successfully got vaccinated Monday, there was also the 70+ year-old man who was finally getting his shot after weeks of trying to sign up, attending the clinic alone because his wife hadn’t been able to get an appointment slot.
It’s not ideal, but it’s the system we’re working with right now. When it comes to state vaccination campaigns, Oklahoma is doing quite well compared to most states, especially in our region — just over 15% of our population has received the first dose, and 7.5% has both doses, the CDC shows.
For now, make sure you’re signed up on the state’s vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/ to be alerted when your vaccination phase has opened. If you want to get notified when there’s actually appointment openings near you, you can sign up for updates via vaccine-alerts.com. If you’re having issues securing an appointment and are struggling to reach the Cleveland County Health Department (available at 321-4048), you can also call the state’s 211 line to be put on a callback list that will connect you with the department.
A year into this pandemic, we can all agree we want to make it to a new normal, a world in which we all feel free of the dread and fear of illness or death due to COVID-19. Vaccination gets us all one step closer to that world.
