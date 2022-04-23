Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.