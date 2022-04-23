The 2022 spring game doesn’t just promise a sneak peak at the coming football season.
University of Oklahoma fans will get to watch a new coach in action for the first time, see a new addition to Heisman Park unveiled and encourage team performance by showing up. Those are three pretty compelling reasons to make it out Saturday.
OU head coach Brent Venables has talked several times over the last few months about the key role that crowd size and energy will play in the team’s performance this year. Venables explains it as though fans are a key part of the program who contribute to the team’s success with their involvement and by being willing to show up.
“To me, I’m looking for doers,” Venables said this week. “I’m looking for doers in the locker room. I’m looking for doers that support this program.”
Saturday will be a chance not just to contribute to team results, but to catch a glimpse of a new team culture. Venables and his staff have emphasized the culture shift they’re working on, and Saturday is the public’s first chance to see what a new coach is doing for the program.
Saturday will also mark another momentous occasion for the Sooners as they dedicate Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue. The dedication is set for halftime, after which the statue will take its place in Heisman Park. Mayfield is expected to be just one of several program alums headed back to Norman Saturday.
Regardless of whether you attend Saturday, remember the increase in traffic that’ll happen on and around campus, and be conscientious of pedestrians and other drivers. And above all, if you can, show out to support our team.