On Thursday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives OK’ed a bill that would prohibit nonbinary Oklahomans from changing their sex on their birth certificates.
“Beginning on the effective date of this act, the biological sex designation on a certificate of birth issued under this section shall be either male or female and shall not be nonbinary or any symbol representing a nonbinary designation including but not limited to the letter “X,” SB 1100 reads.
The measure passed the House Thursday 75-16 along party lines; it now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk for a decision. Though it’s likely he’ll sign it based on precedent from last year, doing so would be a shameful mistake.
The question of nonbinary birth certificates was already settled via a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Health last year. In the lawsuit settlement, the department agreed to provide an option to change the sex marker on an Oklahoma birth certificate to “X” for nonbinary Oklahomans.
It should have been a done deal, but after NonDoc reported the settlement, Stitt issued an executive order prohibiting the health department from issuing nonbinary birth certificates and claiming that to issue one was unlawful. Despite claiming it was already against the law to issue one, Stitt also requested that the legislature amend current law on birth certificates to actually make it illegal to issue a nonbinary certificate.
The legislature now going after the birth certificate process is one of the clearest displays of anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry that’s happened in this session. A birth certificate sex designation change affects, quite literally, no one but the birth certificate holder. It has a net good impact of affirming a person’s gender, and no negative impact on anyone else.
Like with the anti-trans sports bill we wrote about earlier this spring, the legislature is “solving” a non-issue.
Yet the legislature has gone out of its way to stop nonbinary Oklahomans from pursuing this gender-affirming care. We’ve written previously about how gender-affirming care and measures increase quality of life for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how they can be life saving by preventing suicidal ideation.
The legislature knows this, and has chosen to take action it knows will harm LGBTQ+ Oklahomans.
It’s also shameful to see the party-line split on this vote. Giving baseline rights to nonbinary Oklahomans shouldn’t be a partisan issue.
We wouldn’t write so much about protecting LGBTQ+ Oklahomans if we didn’t value them and their presence in our state so much, and if the legislature didn’t insist, continually, on specifically targeting them and their very safe existence in our state. But the legislature does, and so we continue to ask that our lawmakers and our governor open their minds and hearts to the needs of their constituents and marginalized Oklahomans.