Today we celebrate life, but we hope for more.
Four hours before Julius Jones was scheduled to die Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state would not kill Jones, but would commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. Julius’ sentence has gained international attention over questions raised about evidence, witnesses and the timeline of the case.
The fact that the state did not kill Julius Jones on Thursday is worthy of celebration. We have written before about the cruel and unusual punishment that is the death penalty; we believe no one is worthy of that punishment.
We did, however, want better.
The governor kept not only his entire state, but the families of both Jones and Paul Howell, in waiting all week. By the time Stitt announced his decision, the Jones family had already said their final goodbyes, and Julius had already eaten what would have been his last meal. The Pardon and Parole Board made its final recommendation for commutation on Nov. 1; there is no reason for the governor to have waited until the execution was four hours away to make the call.
Stitt also waited a full day after the board recommended clemency for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer over concerns about the state’s execution process. The recommendation came about three weeks after the state killed John Marion Grant, who vomited and convulsed while his drugs were administered.
Instead of straightforwardly deciding to value life, and doing it in a timely manner, the governor waited until he had attention and headlines from an international audience to tell us his choice. That is not justice; that is toying with a man’s life for political clout.
High schoolers throughout the metro showed more moral clarity and conscience than the governor did this week. People with jobs and classes took time from their weeks to plead for the life of a man they did not know; Stitt would not take time to meet with his mother.
Within the actual decision Stitt issued Thursday, he specified that Jones should never be eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life. We do not believe that doing the bare minimum is bold or righteous, especially in a case with so many details in question.
The governor made the right choice, but we do not celebrate him today.
Today, we celebrate that Julius Jones will live, that Madeline Davis-Jones will see her son’s living face again. Today, we celebrate the people, on both sides of the aisle and all across the globe, who used their voices and months and years of their lives to advocate for life. Today, we hope that the Howell family too finds peace and a measure of healing as they continue to process Paul Howell’s murder.
We take joy in life, while acknowledging that justice has still not been fully achieved.