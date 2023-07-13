If ever the obligation existed for reparations for victims of racial atrocity, survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre warrant it.
Yet last week Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the lawsuit seeking justice for the only survivors — three Black centenarians who had witnessed as children one of America’s worst acts of domestic terrorism.
Hundreds of homes and scores of businesses were burned to the ground by an angry white mob on May 31-June 1, 1921, in an attack on Tulsa’s prosperous Greenwood district known as Black Wall Street. The exact volume of deaths is uncertain. Some estimates put it at 300 since discovery of mass gravesites.
The judge said she tossed the case based on arguments by the City of Tulsa, other local and state officials, and the regional Chamber of Commerce that financial restitution would cause an undue financial burden.
No reference to the hardship and mental anguish suffered by plaintiffs Viola Fletcher, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis Sr.
Not even a sliver of justice for the survivors.
Fletcher, the oldest survivor at 109, wrote a memoir about the massacre titled, “Don’t let them bury my story” after years and years of silence about the massacre.
Judge Wall paid no heed to her request.
Making matters worse, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public education, Ryan Walters, told a gathering last week skin color had nothing to do with the Tulsa riot. He walked his statement back the next day, saying he had been misunderstood.
The ruination of Greenwood and the murders of its residents were absolutely about racism. The three survivors are living truth of that hate and racism, not merely descendants of long-ago outrageous acts.
The judge’s decision caused Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to restate the city’s commitment to locating remaining graves of victims, helping rebuild Greenwood, and promoting education about what he called “the worst event in our community’s history.” He vowed to promote equal opportunity for all Tulsans.
But what better way than to offer financial restitution to the survivors? If he’s serious, why did he oppose their lawsuit?
Insurance companies never compensated Black business owners and former residents for their losses. The economic chasm that exists in Tulsa today is a direct result of the riot’s harm.
The massacre also left a racial rift that may never fully heal.
The survivors’ lawyer says he will file an appeal to Judge Wall’s bewildering decision. Surely, a higher court will not be so unsympathetic and unjust.
CNHI Editorial
