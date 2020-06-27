We urge Norman readers to vote in the primary election.
That’s assuming you didn’t already vote early or by mail. Ahead of Tuesday’s primary, more than 141,00 Oklahoma voters requested permission to vote via mail. That’s more than voter participation in the 2016 presidential general election and 2018 general election.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we expect polling places will be practicing social distancing and proper disinfecting procedures.
In addition to all staff wearing personal protection equipment, the Cleveland County Election Board is encouraging voters to follow the health department recommendations and wear PPE as well. That’s a wise precaution to take when you consider the U.S. COVID-19 death toll now has surpassed the population of Norman.
A little more than 13,000 voters participated in Norman’s 2019 mayoral election. In general, we’d like to see greater voter turnout in our local elections. This is a great way to get engaged and have a stake in local, state and national issues.
From 7 a.m to 7 p.m Tuesday, you’ll have the opportunity to vote on several races and a state question.
Key items on the ballot include Norman City Council Ward 6; Norman Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5; Moore Public Schools: Board Member Office Number 5; Cleveland County Sheriff; Cleveland County Clerk; Cleveland County Court Clerk; State Senate District 15; U.S Representative District 4; and State Question 802.
You can find your polling location by visiting the Cleveland County Election Board’s website or going to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
We realize we’re in a pandemic, but don’t let that be an excuse not to participate. It is not only your right but your responsibility to vote. Voting is the best way can bring about real change within our local, state and federal government.
As former U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill’s famously said, “all politics is local.”
The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Publisher Mark Millsap, Editor Rob Collins and guest members Brandi Coyner, Keith Gaddie, Bianca Gordon, Kathy Haney, Marc Nuttle, Michael Ridgeway and Nick Wu. For comments or questions, please email editor@normantranscript.com.
