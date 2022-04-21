While Norman and Cleveland County will see a number of interesting political races in the next few months, last week’s filing period also brought a disappointing lack of challenges to some key positions.
Oklahoma Watch reports that of 125 state legislative seats up for election, 55 of those seats only saw one person file for candidacy, meaning those candidates automatically won their races. In Cleveland County, unchallenged positions in which the incumbent will be automatically re-elected include:
- Cleveland County Assessor (Incumbent Doug Warr will serve another term)
- Cleveland County Treasurer (incumbent Jim Reynolds)
- Cleveland County Associate District Judge (incumbent Bethany Stanley)
- Four Cleveland County District Judges (incumbents Thad Balkman, Lori Walkley, Jeff Virgin and Leah Edwards)
- Cleveland County District Attorney (incumbent Greg Mashburn)
- State Senate District 16 (Norman, incumbent Sen. Mary Boren)
- State Senate District 24 (northwest Norman, Moore, incumbent Darrell Weaver)
This is not a comment on any of these individuals’ politics, decisions in office or track record thus far. Regardless of what we think of a current official’s performance, or whether we believe they deserve re-election, the public deserves robust races and challenges to all positions for accountability.
Allowing any official to serve unchallenged for too long does not incentivize them to act transparently or in the best interest of their constituents; it relies on their goodwill or sense of duty to make sure they’re making decisions that benefit their voters.
So while it’s encouraging to see multiple newcomers in races for seats like District 1 and 3 county commissioners or state House races, it’s disappointing to see another election cycle go by in which no one has challenged positions like district attorney. County DA Greg Mashburn will now serve his fifth consecutive term after receiving no challengers.
We’ll pinpoint the issue with an uncontested race by talking about the DA position for a second. This position wields incredible power. A DA not only oversees an office of assistant district attorneys who prosecute cases; the DA and their staff get to singlehandedly decide what cases to charge and how. They can purse the death penalty if they deem it appropriate; they can pursue a case like Rebecca Hogue’s, in which the Department of Corrections recommended no prison time, the Norman Police Department wouldn’t recommend a murder charge, and Mashburn and his office charged Hogue with first-degree murder and asked that Hogue serve life in prison.
It’s disheartening to see positions like this one go unchallenged for yet another term; in Mashburn’s case, the district attorney has only met one challenger in four filings for office as an incumbent. It’s a tremendous amount of influence over local prosecutorial decisions to go unchallenged.
At the end of the day, it’s up to qualified individuals in our district to pursue public service or a tiring campaign cycle to see robust races happen. It’s a big ask, but a necessary part of the cycle of democracy. Local government positions make a major difference in quality of life for residents of a city or county, and residents deserve the right to choose their representatives.