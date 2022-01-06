Anyone who lived to see the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection likely won’t forget it anytime soon.
The images of rioters breaking windows of the United States capitol, flooding into the building and breaking into politicians’ offices will live on in history and the minds of anyone old enough to remember that day. They’re punctuated by testimonies from Capitol police officers who recall being trampled and hearing racial slurs.
The insurrection took center stage on a day when 147 Republicans in the House and Senate voted to overturn the results of a presidential election that had been thoroughly proven to be free and fair. These votes and the violence that infiltrated the Capitol that day were predicated by then-President Donald Trump, who repeatedly lied about the legitimacy of an election he lost, including on the day of the insurrection.
On its face, the insurrection seemed more like a scene out of a dystopian novel than footage from your average news cycle. But a closer look reveals a convergence of factors that teach us uncomfortable lessons about this country and us as people. And if we’re soon to forget these lessons, we’ll be soon to repeat Jan. 6.
The most violent attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812 was based on a lie that unprecedented, coordinated voter fraud led to President Joe Biden’s victory. This assertion was repeatedly debunked, including via extensive vetting in six contested states by the Associated Press — the news agency that called the election for Trump in 2016.
There is a difference between skepticism of media outlets and changing facts when you don’t like them. The insurrection is an example of when the latter mindset is taken to its fullest extent.
Jan. 6 revealed we were and still are in an information crisis, where even reputable sources of information can be wholesale dismissed if what’s presented makes the consumer uncomfortable. An Axios-Momentive poll published Wednesday revealed fewer than six in 10 people in the U.S. believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.
This mindset is only fueled by the 147 politicians who refused to confirm a free and fair election. Oklahoma’s U.S. Rep. Tom Cole — considered by most to be a moderate Republican — was one of them.
“Each side has been doing this, I don’t think with the intention of doing anything other than making a point,” Cole said in a recent interview with the Transcript.
Cole may be right about the political intent behind his and others’ objections to the election. But an objection to arguably the most divisive presidential election in half a century, in front of a backdrop of lies from the president who lost, was highly irresponsible.
If we as a country can’t even agree on the veracity of information, we can’t make informed decisions on how to vote and who should be elected into office. That’s the best-case scenario — at worst, we get another Jan. 6.
The insurrection also yielded a report from Capitol police Sgt. Harry Dunn, who said he and other Capitol police officers were called racial slurs on Jan. 6. Ironically, Dunn also said the insurrectionists insisted they were trying to help him and his fellow officers by violating the laws the officers took an oath to enforce.
If people are comfortable behaving this way toward Black people in any context, it’s a reflection of what we’re willing to permit in this country. Furthermore, the conflicting logic conveyed to Dunn and his fellow officers only exists when it isn’t challenged.
The U.S. is not inherently better than any other nation, and Jan. 6 revealed that. And for all of this country’s patriotism and exalting of the Constitution, the insurrection was even more egregious than it would have been otherwise.
Jan. 6 wasn’t an anomaly — it was a reflection of the ugliness that exists in our country. And like any other time we’re confronted with our faults, we get to decide if we’re going to fix or ignore them.
In this case, it means accepting facts that might make us uncomfortable, correcting beliefs that suppress people in our country and holding leaders accountable when they manipulate the public for political gain.
Given the outcome of ignoring our faults a year ago, we hope we can do better.