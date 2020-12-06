The numbers are staggering.
Our country is now reporting a weekly average of more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
As frontline medical workers toil through exhaustion, the pandemic is adding obvious stress to our hospital system nationwide and in Oklahoma and in our community.
“Today’s reported new COVID-19 case number is 4,370, with a seven-day average of 2,774,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said Saturday. “These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming. I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts.”
While Oklahoma expects to receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccinations by mid-December, the immunization won’t be widely available to the general public until first quarter 2021. We cannot let down our guard in the meantime.
A day after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s new executive order pertaining to restaurants and bars went into effect — requiring them to close by 11 p.m. — Logies On The Corner located at Campus Corner in Norman saw a long line stretching down the block.
We’re getting lax with masks. This comes down to personal responsibility.
Election Day and Thanksgiving didn’t help contain the outbreak.
During this season of giving, try not to give this dreaded disease to friends and loved ones.
Sadly, many are catching COVID-19 from people they know.
In July, we urged readers to wear a mask if they couldn’t socially distance. It’s worth repeating the best practices for prevention with the 3 Ws suggested Saturday by Frye: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet away from others.
Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is not a political issue. It’s a health and safety issue.
Stay consistent with social distancing and be safe.Please keep wearing a mask.
The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Publisher Mark Millsap, Editor Rob Collins and guest members Brandi Coyner, Keith Gaddie, Kathy Haney, Karlos Hill, Marc Nuttle and Michael Ridgeway. For comments or questions, please email editor@normantranscript.com.
