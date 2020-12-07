This year, many people in the community have stepped up and volunteered to aid local residents in innovative ways. And we want to highlight that.
Every day, we cover the daily numbers of the pandemic. We also want to tell the untold stories of Norman’s unsung heroes.
The Transcript would like to publish some of those personal stories. We’re looking for interesting anecdotes to put a positive capstone on 2020. It’s been a crazy year like no other.
We’re asking readers to help us out. Please tell us about people in the Norman area who have done an extraordinary job of helping others less fortunate.
Email the names of these individuals and a short description of their good deeds to editor@normantranscript. com with “GOOD NEWS” in the subject line. Maybe their stories will motivate others to do good works for our community.
Thanks for helping us share some great stories with readers to end a year in desperate need of GOOD news.
The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Publisher Mark Millsap, Editor Rob Collins and guest members Brandi Coyner, Keith Gaddie, Kathy Haney, Karlos Hill, Marc Nuttle and Michael Ridgeway. For comments or questions, please email editor@normantranscript.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.