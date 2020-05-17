When the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as ACA and Obamacare, was passed in 2010, one of its elements was the expansion of Medicaid.
The goal of this legislation was to enhance access to health insurance and expanding who was eligible for Medicaid would expand the number of Americans with health insurance. States were allowed to decide if they wanted to accept this expansion (according to a Supreme Court ruling), and Oklahoma chose not to.
Medicaid is the health insurance program for the very poor. The government pays for this through taxes, but the services are provided by the market. It is an expensive program and a primary expenditure for states.
The federal government pays most, but not all, of these costs, so the state does have some financial responsibility. The federal government has pledged to pay 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion in 2020 and beyond.
With a petition signed by over 311,000 Oklahomans, we have asked to vote directly on whether our state should accept the Medicaid expansion. This election will take place June 30.
The expansion of Medicaid would provide health insurance for approximately 200,000 more Oklahomans. Who would this affect?
Parents who work hard but don't get insurance through their jobs, seniors close to retirement who have lost their health insurance and Oklahomans caught in the coverage gap, meaning they make too much to be eligible for Medicaid but not enough to buy health insurance on their own.
We know that having insurance is critical in getting medical care, especially with longer term, preventive care. Fourteen percent of Oklahomans are currently uninsured, and this would help us get that number down.
Additionally, Medicaid expansion is estimated to bring one billion more in tax dollars to our state. Two separate studies have estimated that while Oklahoma would pay more under Medicaid expansion, the amount of new federal funding would cover the costs. This money would help our local economies and save rural hospitals.
The previously referenced studies show that the state would create between 12, 000 and 15,000 jobs, with a total financial gain of between $14 billion and $18 billion. To date, 36 other states have already accepted Medicaid expansion.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has proposed a program to expand Medicaid called SoonerCare 2.0. His plan calls for copayments, monthly premiums and a work requirement to receive Medicaid.
It is not as generous as accepting the federal expansion. Under this plan, if the federal government does not cover 90% of Medicaid expansion, then the state can opt out of the program.
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma, and our chapter here in Norman, is supporting SQ 802 and asks for you to support it, too. More Oklahomans with health insurance is worth it.
