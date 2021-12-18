More could have been done before a homeless encampment was cleared out this week.
Property owner Mark Moore this week began the removal of a homeless encampment on his land in the woods west of McClain Bank at State Highway 9 and Interstate 35.
The removal is expected to affect more than a dozen campers, according to Norman Police Department spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
The removal comes after Moore posted a trespassing notice on the property after police and city officials reported thefts and fires nearby. Jensen said there have been 18 fire or smoke complaints on the property since 2020 and added that every person in the encampment had been offered case management.
It also followed pressure from city homeless program director Michelle Evans to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to clear out the encampment, Ward 1 city councilor Brandi Studley said. ODOT owns property adjacent to the land with the encampment.
While these reasons and the effort to remediate the impact can be appreciated, the timing and execution of the removal could have been better. It also lacks transparency in how NPD and the property owner have handled the situation.
Until Monday, Moore’s ownership of the property wasn’t obvious. Had it not been for reporter Mindy Ragan Wood digging for that information, it still would be.
If Moore is going to evict a homeless encampment, he should be upfront about it. Owning this would make him accountable to both the homeless on his property and the nearby property owners, which would be the responsible thing to do.
There’s also how NPD has gone about assisting in the removal. Jensen on Monday said the department has no record of their involvement in the procedure because Moore’s request for assistance in notification didn’t rise to criminal enforcement.
The problem with this is there are other situations that don’t rise to a criminal level that law enforcement have on the books. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, for instance, keeps a record of all evictions they carry out. This is a civil matter involving living conditions.
It could be debated whether the homeless encampment is a criminal matter that constitutes trespassing charges. But by that logic, shouldn’t NPD have their assistance in removal on the books? and if they don’t, they’re still affecting people’s living conditions by removing them from someone else’s property — the same factors in every eviction, which are recorded by law enforcement.
There’s also the matter of where nonprofit workers expect them to go. April Heiple, director of Food & Shelter Inc., said the homeless removed from the encampment don’t have anywhere to go — options like the Salvation Army and city warming shelter are full, she said. Studley said downtown business owners have already complained to the council because homeless are frequently there.
It takes about three months for someone on a housing plan to be placed, Evans said. At this point, if any of the homeless in the encampment accepted case management, they’ll still likely have to endure the entire winter without shelter, even if they get on a housing plan soon.
While the property owner can do what he wants — it’s his property — some forethought into the timing and questions raised from this action would have been preferred. We’re not saying the crime reports aren’t a legitimate reason for action; we’re saying execution and timing in a decision that affects people’s lives are just as important as the actual decision. And in this case, the transparency and execution left something to be desired.
We ask that anyone involved with the homeless community carefully consider the consequences. Transparency and assistance to the displaced homeless are needed immediately.