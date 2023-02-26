A few months back we discussed how systems operate. Remember the principles? Systems theory teaches that when you are part of a system (marriage, family, work group) if one part of the system changes, the rest of the system has to eventually change.
A bad cycle of behavior cannot continue unless everyone continues to play his/her part. If one person becomes aware of and eliminates his/her negative contribution to a sick and negative cycle, the cycle can no longer continue, and it stops. Conversely, if one person consistently behaves in new positive ways, the system he/she is a part of will eventually change in a positive way.
How do you develop the awareness you need to change the system you are a part of? If you are participating in/cooperating with a negative cycle, there are at least three ways to develop the awareness you need to begin changing your part.
Pay attention to the emotional pains of fear or dread you feel when you anticipate your next encounter with the person or situation that needs your attention. Sometimes our emotional pain is just doing its job and warning/alerting us of the need for change.
It might be the feelings you have after the encounter. Do you leave the experience feeling hurt, angry, frustrated, or “smaller?”
Healthy friends and family members can sometimes be our source of awareness. It will usually come in the form of caring and probing questions like, “Why do you let them treat you that way?” or “Why don’t you find another job?”
If you belong to God, He has promised to prompt you from within and through His written word about what is right and wrong to do or to allow in our relationships with others. It takes openness, willingness, and practice to listen for and know His voice, but it is available for the asking.
There are so many positive changes He is prompting us to be a part of if we will only listen and then act quickly. Some people just need one person to care enough to listen and commit to pray for them to make huge and significant changes in their lives. Sometimes it only takes one person to notice another person’s healthy choices and encourage him/her for that person to persist, instead of giving up because the change is so hard. You can be that person.
It may only take one person to show honor and respect to someone else in the family or group for others to see it and model it. It is also interesting how people will sometimes choose to live up to your expectations when they are treated with honor and respect. System change.
You can change the system you are a part of. It will require listening to others who care about you. It will require listening to your own heart and to the prompting of God himself.
It will sometimes require recognizing your negative contributions that perpetuate the system and changing your part. For instance, allowing yourself to be abused without consequences for the abuser is your contribution to that abusive cycle continuing.
Changing a system will always require someone deciding to start the change and acting upon that decision. There are a lot of painful and negative cycles you participate in and could begin to change.
There are also a lot of one-person initiatives for positive and life-giving cycles God is just waiting for someone to say “Yes” to.
Ready to change a system?
