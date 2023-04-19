Try this translation of the most quoted verse in the Bible —“This is how much God loved the world: He gave his Son, his one and only Son. And this is why: so that no one need be destroyed; by believing in him, anyone can have a whole and lasting life. (John 3:16)
Apparently, we were born to be eternal beings. Yes, our physical bodies age, get sick, and die. But, we were created to be like God- eternally aware and active in some way.
It also appears that we have a choice to make in terms of whether we will do this eternal living with God or without Him. If our choice is to do eternal life with God, He offers a whole and lasting life. When God gives wholeness, it is important to keep in mind that as our literal creator He knows exactly what we need to be whole.
Think about the anticipation you and others feel when someone invents a new device designed to make life easier. Or maybe it is easier to remember how you felt when word processors replaced typewriters, or a new video gaming system was released on the market. You could not wait to learn how to use it. Maybe you dove right in and later went back to the instruction manual. Maybe you read the manual first. Or, maybe someone experienced gave you hands-on instruction.
The one who designed and created us also gave us an instruction manual. In it, we find concrete and practical direction for how to have a life that is whole.
It is interesting that even those who declare no need for God or His instruction manual, use it anyway. Most of our laws and the laws of other nations are based on the principles of God’s instruction manual. Fortunately, there is no copyright on truth.
A careful reading of this manual reveals very specific strategies for peace, joy, contentment, and how to deal with difficult life circumstances. You are not required to be a believer to benefit from its instructions, but believers are promised a “technical assistant” at no charge, with 24-hour availability, and no waiting time.
Now, let’s talk about what “lasting life” means. Remember, we are created to live eternally. We choose whether it is with God or without Him. If we choose to spend it with Him, our whole and lasting life begins immediately. It is going to be a lasting (eternal) life anyway. Our choice to do it with Him gives us the opportunity for it being a whole life — one with everything we need to have the peace, joy, contentment, and hope mentioned earlier, plus an opportunity for a life with meaning and purpose.
There seems to be a lot for us to do here during our time on earth. People are hurting and searching for someone who cares. We can help.
God appears to be in a process of reclaiming everything that was His originally. Reclaiming the hearts and lives of men and women ready for something more than the world offers is part of the plan.
Reclaiming and repairing a planet that we have so misused is a part of His plan as well. How will we be involved in that part of the plan? We are told it will be an upgraded version- a “new heaven and earth.”
If you want to be a part of it all, now and later, it is yours for the asking.
