This is the third in a series of pieces from Dr. Alan Levenson adapted from his book “Joseph: Portraits Through the Ages.” Read the first online or in the Friday, Nov. 19 faith section.
Having risen to greatness as Pharaoh’s vizier, Joseph is unexpectedly confronted by his brothers’ visit.
His elaborate testing in Genesis 42-45 proves that they have truly repented of the horrible deed of throwing Joseph in the pit. Judah, speaking for all the brothers, will not abandon young Benjamin in prison (Benjamin is Joseph’s full brother, and thus a perfect test case).
Now comes the dramatic self-revelation: “I am Joseph. Is my father still alive?” The brothers, astonished, simply cannot answer (Gen. 45:3).
Joseph proceeds, wholly in character, to issue instructions to bring the family down to Egypt. This self-revelation is the climax of the Joseph narrative.
All that follows in Gen. 46-50 — Joseph’s agrarian policies, Jacob’s adoption of the Egyptian-born Ephraim and Manasseh, Jacob’s death and funeral procession back to Canaan — has seemed, to some, anticlimactic.
I disagree, and want to examine one item — Joseph’s forgiveness — by comparing his speeches in Gen. 45 and Gen. 50.
The lack of fraternal interaction for the 17 years following the latter’s relocation in Egypt speaks volumes. But the biblical text itself testifies that following Jacob’s death, the brothers were terrified that Joseph might exact vengeance.
The brothers fabricate an admonition from Jacob to Joseph to forgive them (Gen. 50:15-16). When Joseph responds by weeping, they weep too, and offer themselves as slaves to Joseph (Gen. 50:18).
Joseph responds that they should have no fear (Gen. 50:19), that God intended his long journey “for the survival of many people” (Gen. 50:20) and that he will provide for them and their children.
The narrator adds a comment about Joseph’s tone — “speaking kindly to them,” as translated in both NSRV and NJPS (the most widely-used Christian and Jewish English translations, respectively). But the Hebrew text is stronger: “he spoke to their hearts,” the seat of both emotion and cognition in the Bible.
Contrast this response to Gen. 45, which does not contain Joseph’s categorical statement “do not fear,” and which twice refers to the brothers’ sale of Joseph (Gen. 45:4, 45:5).
“To err is human, to forgive divine” may be hyperbole, but contains a grain of truth. We can all say “I forgive you,” but that does not automatically eliminate hard feelings.
Humans can forgive too, but it takes time, maturity and perhaps loss. That’s what it took for Joseph the Righteous (his rabbinic honorific), but forgive he did.
Genesis closes with the 12 brothers as a true family, and in the book of Exodus, a nation.