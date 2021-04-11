WILBURTON — The blooming dogwood and redbud trees along State Highway 2 adjacent to Robbers Cave State Park are competing for the visitors’ attention on a weekday drive-through.
Above nearby Fource Malie Creek, two turkey vultures ride the wind like sailors on a broad reach. At a park campground, an experienced climber is teaching the ropes to a group of teenagers.
It’s been decades since my family camped here, a tiny state park in the San Bois Mountains of southeast Oklahoma. We explored the caves and stone outcroppings thinking Jesse James, Pretty Boy Floyd or even Belle Starr may have left some stolen loot here for the taking.
The park was named in 1936, and although there’s no evidence of thieves hiding out here, the area was a favorite for roadside robberies, and the rocky hills would be a good hiding spot.
Robbers Cave is one of those parks along Oklahoma’s “Blue Highways,” a term referring to old maps made famous by the author William Least Heat Moon.
• • •
As we become immunized, pass spring breaks and enter vacation season, it’s time we remember simpler times and family trips in the station wagon. Perhaps there’s one on your summer calendar.
One memorable trip west in our 1959 Rambler was packed with both adventure and breakdowns. The smoking car needed a ring job and Dad figured he could just replenish the burned motor oil and put off the inevitable until we got back home.
He strapped a case of Champlin 50-weight oil to the luggage rack. We packed six kids, a couple of suitcases and an ice chest full of Cragmont pop and headed to Pikes Peak.
We made it to Pueblo and bunked with a family relative who didn’t know a ring job from a nose job, but he tried anyway. Fortunately for us, he knew somebody who could fix it cheap, and we made it up the big mountain and back home no worse for the wear.
• • •
Mom’s parents had a small cabin at McBride, Oklahoma, near the Lake Texoma State Lodge. It wasn’t much more than a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping porch. It had a propane tank that we pretended to ride like a bucking bronc.
On the way there, we always stopped in Marietta, home to the world-famous Little Brownie Cookie Factory. They sold three bags of broken cookies for $1. We couldn’t wait to get to the cabin and begin eating them. It was all tasty for many seasons until an older sister figured out the cookies were likely swept from the bakery’s floor.
• • •
The summer trip to East Tennessee and a visit to some cousins was months in the planning. We aimed to fish in the Tennessee River, tour the Chattanooga Choo-Choo and even try the fat-man’s squeeze at Lookout Mountain.
Dad was late getting home. The younger two kids were parked with the grandparents and the older four were getting restless. The three o-clock departure became 4 o-clock, then 5.
Mom was steamed until Dad pulled in the driveway in a brand-new, F-85 Oldsmobile station wagon. It was fire-engine red and had something never experienced in our motoring household: air conditioning. We were stylin’ all the way through Arkansas until Mom read the manual, which said not to run the engine for long periods of time until it was broken in. After that, we stopped every 100 miles for a breather.
• • •
My own children loved to travel to their grandparents’ lake home in Arkansas. There, they learned to water ski, dive off a dock and play cards with their cousins late at night.
They had boys and girls dormitory-style bedrooms, and the more kids the merrier. It was a home built by family love. The only problem was Arkansas Highway 7, from I-40 south to Hot Springs. It meandered through the hills and made for many a carsick child.
We made the trip so many times, we knew the moment and ideal spot that it would be time to pull over.
