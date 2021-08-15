The three masked men who slipped into the rectory of the Catholic mission in the Guatemalan village of Santiago Atitlan 40 years ago this summer wasted no time in finding Father Stanley Rother.
He had witnessed a kidnapping and became a marked target during the civil war that had moved from urban areas to the peaceful mountains.
The Okarche-born priest knew he was in danger and left the Guatemala-based Oklahoma Catholic mission for a time, only to return to his parishioners.
Despite death threats and warnings, he came back to the mission, where he had grown to know and love its people.
“At the first signs of danger, the shepherd can’t run and leave the sheep to fend for themselves,” he wrote to a friend.
He refused to be kidnapped, tortured and dumped along the road like so many, so the men executed him in his church home. He was 46 years old.
• • •
The 48-acre patch of land, once home to the Brookside Golf Course at SE 89th Street and Interstate 35, is quickly being transformed into a shrine honoring Fr. Rother, who was beatified and now awaits canonization as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church.
The dome was hoisted atop the church this week. Friends have asked me about the building and the nearby hill on the property’s western edge.
That hill is not leftover construction dirt. It will resemble Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City, where Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to Saint Juan Diego.
The church itself is being built in Spanish Mission style, similar to but much grander than the church in Santiago Atitlan.
• • •
My uncle, Fr. Thomas Stafford, served the same mission in Guatemala in the early 1960s.
Fr. Tom was one of our favorites, as he brought his nieces and nephews the best gifts when he returned from the mission.
He brought real machetes that my brother and I wore around the neighborhood, whacking Johnson grass and weeds that got in our way. A 7-year-old wearing a holstered machete was quite the sight in rural northeast Norman.
He also brought us a handmade wooden marimba that we played in our family’s living room, tapestries and jewelry for my mother and sisters.
My mother and grandmother boarded a train in Norman in the mid 1960s to travel to Guatemala. I vividly remember tearful goodbyes to them as they traveled to Dallas and then flew to Guatemala City.
• • •
We were among the 20,000 faithful who attended the Rite of Beatification in fall 2017.
It was a moving ceremony hosted in downtown Oklahoma City, with visitors from around the world. Many from Norman were participants. It was the final stage before Fr. Rother’s canonization as a saint.
A beautiful book, “The Shepherd Who Didn’t Run,” by former Norman resident Maria Ruiz Scaperlanda, details Fr. Rother’s life and death.
He was formally recognized as a martyr in 2015, the first U.S. born priest to be so honored.