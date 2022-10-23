Oklahoma’s history eludes much of today’s younger generation. Buildings, bridges and even towns bear names destined to be forgotten if no one reminds us of their origin every now and then.
Longtime OU music professor Irv Wagner and his 32-member trombone choir will perform a free, musical salute to three Oklahoma legends at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sharp Hall on the OU campus. Two are living. One, former governor George Nigh, will be in attendance.
The other two honorees are Broadway producer and former OU regent Max Weitzenhoffer and the late OU professor and baritone opera singer Thomas Carey.
“We’re here in the Weitzenhoffer College of Fine Arts and kids have no idea who he is,” said Wagner, who came to OU in the fall of 1969, and is easily one of the university’s longest-serving faculty members.
Among other arts accomplishments, Weitzenhoffer produced the “Will Rogers Follies.” He’s unable to attend Tuesday but Wagner’s group will play “Our Favorite Son” from the musical.
Carey, who died in 2002, also came to OU in 1969. He accompanied Wagner to Washington, D.C. in 1976 when each state had a special day as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration. Carey sang, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” at Kennedy Center and the trombone choir will perform that song in his honor.
Nigh, at 95, recalls Wagner and his trombone choir playing for a banquet before his second inauguration in 1982. Wagner gathered trombone players from all 77 counties since Nigh carried them all.
“They lead Donna and me into the banquet hall playing “76 Trombones Plus One,” Nigh said. “It was a lot of fun.”
The trombone was a familiar instrument. Nigh played the slide trombone at McAlester High School. “They put you on the front row and you had to march well,” he recalls.
Nigh will conduct the trombone choir in “76 Trombones” and for the state song, “Oklahoma!”
That designation came about during Nigh’s legislative days. As a young House member from Pittsburgh County, he introduced a bill to make the lead song from the musical, “Oklahoma!” the state song.
There wasn’t that much interest in the legislation until Nigh arranged for the show’s lead actor to bring a chorus of singers into the House chambers singing, “Oklahoma!”
The trombone choir will also play, “Oklahoma!”
“To me, it’s a very big honor to come to OU again and to be with Irv and the trombone people and to talk about Oklahoma,” Nigh said. “I’m looking forward to coming back to the place of the trombone king.”
For Wagner, the concert is a way to instill a sense of history for students.
“I got the idea early in the semester that students have no way of knowing historic figures,” he said. “I’m calling this the living history concert.”
