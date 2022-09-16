Several weeks ago, I received a phone call from a very nice lady — Nancy Jones. She had read some of these columns and wanted to let me know about "one of the best-kept secrets in Norman: The Full Circle Adult Day Care Center." She described her personal experiences at Full Circle, explaining that her husband had benefitted a great deal from services offered there, and she urged me to learn more about the facility. Nancy put me in touch with Kim Zaman, the Full Circle executive director. I made arrangements to visit — that I might learn more about who might benefit from services offered and get a better idea of just what those services might be. I wasn't prepared for what I experienced.
I was met at the door by Ms Zaman — one of the most positive and enthusiastic people I've ever met. She proudly gave me a tour of the facility, which not too long ago moved to new surroundings at 4223 28th Avenue NW. I was impressed with an outside patio, and the large meeting area — which doubles as both lunchroom and activity center (the kitchen adjoins this space). Next, we walked through a classroom area ("class" was in session) and viewed several offices used by Center personnel and resident medical staff. We the settled in to Ms. Zaman's office for a discussion who attends such a center, and services offered to clients.
She handed me a brochure from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services — Aging Services, which stated the "Adult day health centers meet the physical, social and emotional needs of older adults and those with disabilities." For a participant, benefits include "life enrichment through socialization, services to meet individual needs and an improved quality of life." Caregivers gain a partner in day-to-day caregiving, respite from everyday challenges, and continuing support, referrals and guidance.
So who attends Full Circle programs? According to its fact sheet, people who would benefit from daily socialization, people who need assistance with personal care, people experiencing memory loss, people experiencing loneliness/isolation/depression and people with physical impairments.
Ms. Zaman then talked me through a typical schedule. Participants arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. for breakfast. Around 10 a.m., there's a session called "Daily Buzz," which outlines the schedule for the day, and actually begins the process of involvement and socialization. Next comes a light exercise "workout," followed by games which encourage some reliance on memory ("What Year Was It?" Trivia, "Riddle Me" "What Am I?" BINGO, etc.) Lunch happens. Some days, Kona Ice pays a visit. Other days, it's the Scoops Ice Cream truck. The Center has its own van, and I understand that field trips to the Dollar Store are popular, likewise the pumpkin patch at Halloween. Birthdays are remembered with special celebrations.
Schedules for participants are tailored to individual family needs. Though the Center is open five days a week, participants may attend fewer days, but with a minimum of two days.
When I met with Ms Zaman, there were 38 individuals enrolled at Full Circle. Prior to COVID, the census was closer to 60. The Center is licensed for 86, so there's room for more participants. Applicants must have a doctor's permission to ensure that person can benefit from the program, and also verify the Center's resources are compatible with the individual's needs.
Full Circle is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, supported by United Way. The Center also depends on Medicare, Veterans benefits, DHS grants, etc. It will also sponsor a "get to know us"/fundraiser on December 3.
I mentioned at the beginning that Nancy Jones praised the care her husband received at Full Circle. What I didn't mention was the praise she lavished on its Caregiver Support Group. Though her husband passed several years ago, Nancy still attends these monthly meetings and credits that group with giving her the resolve to carry on. According to Kim Zaman, Nancy is one of the best supporters Full Circle has.
I came away from my visit to Full Circle in complete agreement with Nancy Jones: It is indeed on of Norman's best-kept secrets, but one worthy of exposure. If you think your family could benefit, call Kim Zaman at (405) 447-2955.
