I have been thinking and talking about what has happened with core Norman and the form-based code. One word that comes to mind is gentrification.
Gentrification is defined as, “the process whereby the character of a poor urban area is changed by wealthier people moving in and improving the housing and attracting new businesses, typically displacing the current inhabitants in the process." It happens everywhere in every city that tries to improve its neighborhoods or works to improve infrastructure and support developers and individuals to improve the area, and in the process, raise the values of the properties in that neighborhood. This leads to property values and rent going up. Look at Oklahoma City: The Plaza District, Deep Duce, Midtown.
Closer to home you have Core Norman, the Silk-Stocking Neighborhood, the Original Township and the area under the Form-based Code. In every case the vision and goals are noble — to improve a neighborhood, making it safer, making it more walkable and healthier, and making it a more successful business location to generate an economic growth. There is something in this process that because of the improvements, forces the home values to go up and rents to go up and creates a drive to build more housing that people will buy and or rent because these improvement create a demand to live in these areas.
Here in the Form-Based Code area known as Core Norman, there have been about 30 old small houses maybe making $350-550 dollars per month in rent, with values of not more than $75,000, being bought by developers knowing there was a demand for student housing as there is in every college town. They are and have paid between $225,000 to $325,000 for the lot, tearing down the old house and then spending $650,000 to $850,000 to build a new duplex with 8 to 10 bedrooms, renting out at $650-$850 per month per room!
Now I understand why there would be such a strong move to allow this. The money is so good both in rent and in tax dollars because of all these new people living in this area, buying goods and services at local businesses and paying higher property tax.
The bottom line is: this has gone on and will continue to go on, and who can blame the process? It is part of the democratic capitalist system we live in and has always been part of it. Instead of fighting the system, let's find another way to provide affordable housing for those losing their place because of gentrification.
Affordable housing has always been an issue, in the cost of building it, in the public opinion of building it in specific neighborhoods, and of course in the inability of making it something developers want to pursue building. Some cities are now passing bond issues specifically to build affordable housing. This provides funding for land costs and construction costs which are what influences how affordable housing can be. Let’s make that a standard practice as part of our housing development plans for Norman in the future. Let’s subsidize the production of affordable housing to ensure all Norman residents have safe affordable housing.
I’d like to hear from you about your thoughts on this issue. Please send me an email with those thoughts.
David Boeck
Norman
