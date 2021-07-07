Editor’s note: This summer, The Transcript put out a call for local experts in history, science, education, nonprofits and more to write regular columns for the opinion page. The following is the first from a new guest columnist who will be contributing historical expertise to the page.
Carl Albert was what has often been called a “Cold War liberal” — a politician who opposed the Soviet Union, while supporting social welfare proposals domestically.
Albert once said that he “very much disliked doctrinaire liberals — they want to own your minds. and I don’t like reactionary conservatives. I like to face issues in terms of conditions and not in terms of someone’s inborn political philosophy.”
At only five foot four, combined with the tremendous political clout he eventually achieved, he was dubbed “the Little Giant from Little Dixie.” He grew up in a log cabin in the small town of Bugtussle, Oklahoma, the son of a coal miner. But such humble beginnings did not prevent his meteoric rise to become the highest-ranking Oklahoman ever in our federal government.
After getting a law degree from the University of Oklahoma and serving in the Army Air Force during the Second World War (rising from private to lieutenant colonel), Albert was elected to Congress in 1946, where he served until his retirement 30 years later.
Albert became the majority whip in 1955, the majority leader in 1961 and finally, Speaker of the House in 1971. While majority leader, Albert was instrumental in pushing through many of President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” programs, including Medicare and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
While Albert was Speaker of the House, he had two opportunities to take up residence in the White House. In 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew was accused of taking bribes while governor of Maryland. Agnew eventually reached a plea deal in which he resigned his office and avoided prison. This put Albert one heartbeat away from becoming president of the United States.
With President Richard Nixon facing his own problems in the Watergate Scandal, it seemed increasingly likely that Nixon himself could be forced out of office. As such, many Democrats urged Albert to use the opportunity to make himself president.
Under the terms of the 25th Amendment, passed in the wake of the assassination of President John Kennedy, whenever there is a vacancy in the vice-presidential office, the president can nominate a replacement, subject to confirmation by a majority vote in both houses of Congress. If the House, under Albert’s leadership, simply refused to take a vote on Nixon’s nomination of House Republican leader Gerald Ford, Nixon’s impeachment and removal would make Carl Albert president.
Albert refused, arguing that it would not be right — the American people had elected a Republican, not a Democrat, as president in 1972. He stood his ground, and Ford was confirmed. Later, when Nixon resigned, there was less discussion of usurping the will of the voters, and Congress quickly confirmed Ford’s own nomination for vice president.
One wonders where Albert would fit in today’s political environment.
